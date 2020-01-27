More Sports Squash Squash Ghosal loses in final of Pittsburgh Open squash tournament Indian squash player Saurav Ghosal lost the Pittburgh lost 7-11, 4-11, 9-11 to Fares Dessouky in the Pittsburgh Open final on Sunday. PTI Pittsburgh (USA) 27 January, 2020 18:37 IST File Photo: Saurav Ghosal beat Egypt's Omar Mossad in a thriller on Saturday to reach the final. - PTI PTI Pittsburgh (USA) 27 January, 2020 18:37 IST Saurav Ghosal missed out on his maiden PSA world tour event title after suffering a straight-game defeat to top seed Fares Dessouky of Egypt in the final of the Pittsburgh Open squash tournament here.Ghosal lost 7-11, 4-11, 9-11 to his Egyptian opponent who played flawless squash in the summit clash on Sunday night.Finding the nick repeatedly, Dessouky was able to nip in the bud any promising rally that Ghosal could bring up.Earlier, the Indian had advanced to the final after a hard-fought win over Egypt’s Omar Mossad 11-6, 16-18, 11-7, 12-10 in a thrilling one hour 13 minute semifinal on Saturday. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.