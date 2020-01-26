More Sports Squash Squash Ghosal cruises into finals of Pittsburg Open squash Ghosal, seeded second, defeated the fifth seed Eyptian 11-6, 16-18, 11-7, 12-10 in a thrilling one hour 13 minute contest in the Pittsburg Open. PTI Pittsburgh (USA) 26 January, 2020 22:41 IST Ghosal will face Egypt's Fares Dessouky in the final. (File Image) - Twitter @SauravGhosal PTI Pittsburgh (USA) 26 January, 2020 22:41 IST India’s Saurav Ghosal made his way into the final of Pittsburgh Open squash tournament with a hard-fought win over Egypt’s Omar Mossad here.Ghosal, seeded second, defeated the fifth seed Eyptian 11-6, 16-18, 11-7, 12-10 in a thrilling one hour 13 minute contest on Saturday.Ghosal, who is searching for his first World tour win, will now take on top seed Egyptian Fares Dessouky in the summit clash.Earlier, he had beaten Cesar Salazar of Mexico in the semifinal. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.