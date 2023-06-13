Squash World Cup: India defeats Hong Kong; top teams win

Published : Jun 13, 2023 20:41 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Quiet till then, the claps and cheers at the Express Avenue Mall here grew a tad louder once India took on Hong Kong in the last tie of the evening at the Squash World Cup on Tuesday.

The host, seeded two, turned on the heat, much to the excitement of passersby and spectators alike when it mattered as it took apart its opponent 4-0 in its first match in Group-B. It was a day when all the top teams including Egypt, the top seed, Japan, the third seed and fourth seeded Malaysia, won their ties with ease.

Abhay Singh, ranked 72 and owner of seven PSA titles, was up against a 23-year-old Chung Yat Long, who is yet to bag a single title. After being routed in the first two games, Chung showed a firm resolve in the third by pushing the Indian to the corners. But at 6-6, Abhay won it with a huge forehand. Joshna Chinappa put it across Fung Heylie in three straight games in the second tie.

Saurav Ghosal, the highest world-ranked player here at 17, provided a few jitters when he lost the first game to Andes Ling but he roared back in style to win the remaining three. Tanvi Khanna eked out a tough five-game win over Toby Tse in the fourth and final match.