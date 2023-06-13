Magazine

Squash World Cup: India defeats Hong Kong; top teams win

It was a day when all the top teams including Egypt, the top seed, Japan, the third seed and fourth seeded Malaysia, won their ties.

Published : Jun 13, 2023 20:41 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

K. Keerthivasan
Joshna Chinappa (L) put it across Fung Heylie in three straight games in the second tie. 
Joshna Chinappa (L) put it across Fung Heylie in three straight games in the second tie.  | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Joshna Chinappa (L) put it across Fung Heylie in three straight games in the second tie.  | Photo Credit: PTI

Quiet till then, the claps and cheers at the Express Avenue Mall here grew a tad louder once India took on Hong Kong in the last tie of the evening at the Squash World Cup on Tuesday.

The host, seeded two, turned on the heat, much to the excitement of passersby and spectators alike when it mattered as it took apart its opponent 4-0 in its first match in Group-B. It was a day when all the top teams including Egypt, the top seed, Japan, the third seed and fourth seeded Malaysia, won their ties with ease.

Squash like an Egyptian: 17-year-old Fayrouz Aboelkheir chases sporting greatness

Abhay Singh, ranked 72 and owner of seven PSA titles, was up against a 23-year-old Chung Yat Long, who is yet to bag a single title. After being routed in the first two games, Chung showed a firm resolve in the third by pushing the Indian to the corners. But at 6-6, Abhay won it with a huge forehand. Joshna Chinappa put it across Fung Heylie in three straight games in the second tie. 

Saurav Ghosal, the highest world-ranked player here at 17, provided a few jitters when he lost the first game to Andes Ling but he roared back in style to win the remaining three. Tanvi Khanna eked out a tough five-game win over Toby Tse in the fourth and final match.

The results
India bt Hong Kong 4-0 (Abhay Singh bt Chung Yat Long 7-2, 7-3, 7-6; Joshna Chinappa bt Fung Heylie 7-1, 7-5,7-2; Saurav Ghosal bt Andes Ling 5-7, 7-2, 7-5, 7-1; Tanvi Khanna vs Toby Tse 5-7, 6-7, 7-1, 7-4, 7-3).
Japan bt South Africa 3-1 (Tomotaka Endo bt Jean-Pierre Brits 7-4, 1-7, 2-7, 7-3, 7-5; Satomi Watanabe bt Lizelle Muller 7-2, 7-1, 7-2; Ryunosuke Tsukue bt Dewald Van Niekerk 4-7, 7-5, 7-5, 7-3; Akari Midorikawa lost to Hayley Ward 7-5, 5-7, 1-7, 2-7).
Egypt bt Australia 4-0 (Karim El Hammamy bt Nicholas Calvert 5-7, 7-3, 7-0, 7-3; Fayrouz Abouelkheir bt Jessica Turnbull 5-7, 7-4, 7-4, 7-4; Aly Abou El Einen bt Joseph White 7-1, 7-6, 7-2; Kenzy Ayman bt Alex Haydon 7-5, 7-3, 7-4).
Malaysia bt Colombia 3-1 (Ong Sai Hung bt Alfonso Marroquin 7-2, 7-3, 7-4; Aira Azman bt Laura Tovar 5-7, 7-0, 7-3, 7-1; Darren Pragasam bt Juan Felipe Tovar Perez 7-2, 7-2, 7-2; Xin Ying Yee lost to Catalina Pelaez 6-7, 6-7, 7-2, 5-7).

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
