Top Indian squash players rejoin doubles camp in Chennai

It’s been only a day since the PSA Challenger Tour squash tournament got over, but the Indian Squash Academy courts here sported a different look on Saturday.

The four outside courts at the ISA have made way for two bigger doubles courts as the Squash Rackets Federation of India (SRFI) commenced its doubles camp for the 2022 Commonwealth and Asian Games.

India’s top players - Saurav Ghosal, Joshna Chinappa, Ramit Tandon and Vikam Malhotra - will rejoin the first CWG camp on April 4 (Sunday), with the other players including Sunayna Kuruvilla, Tanvi Khanna.

SRFI has roped in four coaches - Dhruv Dhawan, Mekhala Subedar, Surbhi Misra and Abhinav Sinha - for the camp. “This time, mixed doubles has been introduced in the 2022 Asian Games. Moreover, we have been winning medals in 2014 and 2018 CWG. We are looking to do better,” Cyrus Poncha, secretary of SRFI told Sportstar.

Poncha informed that Mahesh Mangaonkar, the second highest-ranked Indian in the world, had asked the SRFI to exclude him from doubles and SRFI agreed. SRFI is planning to have a maximum of six such camps in the run-up to the CWG and Asian Games.