Yash Fadte wins French Open junior squash title

Yash Fadte won the prestigious French Junior Open on Sunday, creating history by becoming one of the very few Indians to win the prestigious championship.

The French Junior Open is counted as one of the oldest happening junior squash events.

The 18-year-old defeated Czech Republic No.1 and second seed Marek Panachek 3-1 (10-12,11-5,11-4,11-5) in the finals.

Earlier, in the pre-quarterfinals, Fadte beat Swiss no.2 Lian Keeling 3-0 (11-4,11-2,11-1). In the quarterfinals, he beat France No.2 Baptiste Bouin 3-0 (11-4,11-5,12-10).

In the semifinals, Fadte beat France no.1 Toufik Mekhalfi 3-2 (9-11,11-6,7-11,11-8,11-9) in a thrilling 1.15 hour match.

Yash now has his eyes set on the Junior World Championship.

“My ultimate aim is win the Junior World Championship and I am determined to work hard and to overcome all the obstacles so that I can achieve my goal. This win has boosted my confidence and there is no looking back now,” said Yash after his title triumph in France.