Two glittering decades of Indian Squash Academy celebrated

As the semifinals of the SRFI-77th Senior National squash championships wound up on Friday, the focus shifted to another stage where squash enthusiasts were provided a glimpse of the journey the Indian Squash Academy had taken in the 20 years of its existence through a video presentation.

All the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu member-secretaries during the happening period of the Academy, P.W.C. Davidar and Apoorva were among those who were present to witness the unique presentation.

The Malaysian coach Maj. S. Maniam and an array of top Indian squash personalities including multiple national champion and current official Bhuvaneswari Kumari, India’s first world referee Yogendra Singh, match official Manan Mashruwala and secretary-general of SRFI Cyrus Poncha were there, among others. All of them were felicitated with mementoes.

Another significant highlight of the evening was the bringing together of the players (read trainees) of the ISA, who had together helped associate the Academy with over 70 national championship titles (all age-groups).

From Saurav Ghosal, Joshna Chinappa, the list extended to 30 players, but not all could come, some being in the USA busy with their studies. Long-time coaches and others associated with the Academy too were remembered and recognised on the occasion.

N. Ramachandran, president, TNSRA presided. Also present was Debendranath Sarangi, president , SRFI.