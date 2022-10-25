Star Life

Dhoni’s production house to make Tamil movie

The film is set to go on floor soon and the cast crew is expected to be released shortly, Dhoni Entertainment announced.

Team Sportstar
25 October, 2022 19:18 IST
25 October, 2022 19:18 IST
 Dhoni’s production house had also produced ‘Roar of the lion’, the Chennai Super Kings documentary on Hotstar. 

 Dhoni’s production house had also produced ‘Roar of the lion’, the Chennai Super Kings documentary on Hotstar.  | Photo Credit: PTI

The film is set to go on floor soon and the cast crew is expected to be released shortly, Dhoni Entertainment announced.

Former India cricketer Mahendra Singh. Dhoni will produce a Tamil movie, his production house Dhoni Entertainment (DEPL) announced on Tuesday.

The movie, conceptualised by Sakshi Singh Dhoni, the managing director of Dhoni Entertainment, will be directed by Ramesh Thamilmani.

From the moment I read the concept written by Sakshi, I knew it was special. It was fresh and had all elements to be a fun family entertainer,” Thamilmani said.

Thamilmani had earlier created Atharva - The Origin, a graphic novel starring M.S. Dhoni.

“The film is set to go on floor soon and the cast crew is expected to be released shortly,” the statement by Dhoni Entertainment read.

Among other notable announcements, the production house had acquired the movie rights for a mythological sci-fi book. It had also produced ‘Roar of the lion’, the Chennai Super Kings documentary on Hotstar.

“We at Dhoni Entertainment are concentrating on content that explores our roots and stays true to the milieu with earthy characters,” said Priyanshu Chopra, head of creative content.

Read more stories on Star Life.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

Steve Smith takes on Milos Raonic at tennis

Ronaldo film premieres in London

DeepVeer attend Sportstar Aces Awards

Slide shows

Six points about Messi's star-studded Argentine wedding

In pictures: Ranveer Singh, Kapil Dev promote '83' in Chennai

From Priyanka Chopra and Jonathan Van Ness to Anna Wintour- all the stars spotted at the US Open

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us