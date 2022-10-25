Former India cricketer Mahendra Singh. Dhoni will produce a Tamil movie, his production house Dhoni Entertainment (DEPL) announced on Tuesday.

The movie, conceptualised by Sakshi Singh Dhoni, the managing director of Dhoni Entertainment, will be directed by Ramesh Thamilmani.

From the moment I read the concept written by Sakshi, I knew it was special. It was fresh and had all elements to be a fun family entertainer,” Thamilmani said.

Thamilmani had earlier created Atharva - The Origin, a graphic novel starring M.S. Dhoni.

“The film is set to go on floor soon and the cast crew is expected to be released shortly,” the statement by Dhoni Entertainment read.

Among other notable announcements, the production house had acquired the movie rights for a mythological sci-fi book. It had also produced ‘Roar of the lion’, the Chennai Super Kings documentary on Hotstar.

“We at Dhoni Entertainment are concentrating on content that explores our roots and stays true to the milieu with earthy characters,” said Priyanshu Chopra, head of creative content.