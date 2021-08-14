Actor Kaley Cuoco comes to punched Olympic horse's rescue

A horse that was punched by a German coach during the modern pentathlon at the Tokyo Olympics has found a potential home - the stables of The Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco.

An avid equestrian herself, Cuoco expressed her wish to buy the 15-year-old gelding Saint Boy after his experience at the Olympic Games.

Germany's Annika Schleu, who until the show jumping stage was leading the event, was paired with Saint Boy. The horse looked uncomfortable all through the segment of the event, refusing to jump over obstacles on the course.



As opposed to standalone equestrian disciplines, athletes in the modern pentathlon are paired with horses in a draw 20 minutes before they compete. They must finish the show jumping phase without incurring time or obstacle penalties to place better in the discipline.



Schleu struggled to control her horse all through and was seen being egged on by her coach Kim Raisner to whip the horse. Raisner even struck the horse with her fist, in an attempt to get him to comply, to widespread criticism from equestrian fans and authorities alike. The Union Internationale de Pentathlon Moderne (UIPM), governing body for the modern pentathlon suspended her immediately, disqualifying her from the Tokyo Games.

Cuoco slammed the rider and the team for the developments.

"I feel it’s my duty and heart to comment on this disgrace,” Cuoco said in a story on Instagram. “This is not Olympic show jumping. This is a disgusting, classless, abusive representation of our sport in so many ways. This team should be ashamed of themselves."

“You and your team did not do your country proud or this sport. You make us look bad. Shame on you and godspeed to any animal that comes in contact with you," she added.

Offering to give the horse a home, she said, "This rider and her ‘trainer’ are a disgrace. I’ll buy that horse outright and show it the life it should have. Name your price.”

In another story soon after, she shared news pieces about her statement confirming her intentions to come to Saint Boy's rescue.



Here is #SaintBoy back home in Shiga Prefecture.



Saint Boy's owners at the Minakuchi Riding Club kindly provided an update on his condition after being contacted by @Tokyo2020 officials.



They said: "He is in good health, although fatigued from competition." pic.twitter.com/oiACwR1wqx — UIPM - World Pentathlon (@WorldPentathlon) August 8, 2021

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has accused both the rider and the coach of animal abuse and called for equestrian disciplines to be removed from the Olympics.

The UIPM has called for a review of the equestrian segments in the modern pentathlon going forward.

"Not only will UIPM conduct a full review of the riding discipline of the women's modern pentathlon at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, it will also reinforce the importance of horse welfare and athlete safety across the entire global competition structure," a statement from the body said.

The UIPM added that "although no athlete or horse was physically injured on August 6, the best possible safeguards must be in place to minimise risk in future."