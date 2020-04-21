Kohli: COVID-19 crisis has made us more compassionate

India skipper Virat Kohli on Tuesday said people seem to have become more compassionate while coping with the COVID-19 pandemic and hoped the sense of gratitude towards frontline workers such as doctors and police personnel remains even after the crisis is over.

Speaking in an online class organised by Unacademy, a virtual learning platform, Kohli and his actor wife Anushka Sharma spoke at length about the challenges they faced before tasting success.

“The one positive out of this crisis is that we as a society have become more compassionate. We are showing more gratitude to the frontline workers in this war, be it police personnel, doctors or nurses.

READ| Lockdown diaries: Life has come to a standstill, says Sharath Kamal

“I hope it stays this way even after we overcome this crisis,” said Kohli with Sharma seated next to him.

“Life is unpredictable. So, do what makes you happy and not get into comparisons all the time. People have a choice now how to come out of this phase. Life is going to be different after this,” said the Indian cricket skipper.

“This has taught us that no one is special than the other. Health is everything. We are more connected as a society now,” Sharma added.

“I felt nothing was working for me when I was not picked for the state team initially. I cried the whole night and asked my coach, ‘Why did I not get selected?’” he responded.