Sunil Chhetri announces pregnancy with goal celebration at Intercontinental Cup

Published : Jun 12, 2023 22:27 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Sunil Chhetri dedicates the goal he scored against Vanuatu in the Intercontinental Cup to his wife. | Photo Credit: Hotstar

Indian captain Sunil Chhetri scored the winning goal in the Intercontinental Cup game against Vanuatu on Monday and celebrated the goal with an ode to his wife Sonam, who was watching from the stands.

“Me and my wife are expecting a baby, this is how she wanted me to announce - it’s for her and the baby. I just hope we got all the blessings and wishes,” Chhetri said in the post-match interview.

The goal against the team from the South Pacific ocean was his 86th for India. He is currently third in the list of active international goal scorers, behind Cristiano Rolando (122) and Lionel Messi (102).

The skipper celebrated in front of his onlooking wife, with the ball nestled in his jersey, as a sign that the couple were expecting a child. The celebration, which has become common in football matches around the world as a sign of announcing the news of the pregnancy to the fans.