Actor Tom Holland swaps webslingers for golf clubs

Retired football player Gareth Bale, along with fellow former Premier League players Jermaine Jenas and JP McManus, was included in the group featuring former champion Rory McIlroy.

Published : Sep 13, 2023 21:27 IST - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Tom Holland plays a shot on the 6th hole during the BMW PGA Championship Pro-Am at Wentworth Golf Club in Virginia Water, England, on Wednesday.
Tom Holland plays a shot on the 6th hole during the BMW PGA Championship Pro-Am at Wentworth Golf Club in Virginia Water, England, on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Tom Holland plays a shot on the 6th hole during the BMW PGA Championship Pro-Am at Wentworth Golf Club in Virginia Water, England, on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Tom Holland and several other entertainment and sports stars participated in the BMW PGA Championship Celebrity Pro-Am event at Wentworth Club, Surrey, on Wednesday.

The Spiderman actor, along with his brother Sam and Harry, was grouped with 2023 Masters winner Jon Rahm.

Retired football player Gareth Bale, along with fellow former Premier League players Jermaine Jenas and JP McManus, was included in the group featuring former champion Rory McIlroy.

From right to left: JP McManus, Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy, former footballers Gareth Bale and Jermaine Jenas.
From right to left: JP McManus, Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy, former footballers Gareth Bale and Jermaine Jenas. | Photo Credit: Reuters
lightbox-info

From right to left: JP McManus, Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy, former footballers Gareth Bale and Jermaine Jenas. | Photo Credit: Reuters

England cricketers James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Andrew Strauss, Kevin Pietersen and footballer John Terry were some of the other stars mentioned in the line-up.

England cricketers Stuart Broad (left) and James Anderson (right) sign autographs for fans.
England cricketers Stuart Broad (left) and James Anderson (right) sign autographs for fans. | Photo Credit: Reuters
lightbox-info

England cricketers Stuart Broad (left) and James Anderson (right) sign autographs for fans. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Journalist Naga Munchetty was joined by former Westlife singer Brian McFadden and actor Tom Felton from the Harry Potter franchise in a group alongside Rasmus Højgaard.

BMW PGA Championship, a DP World Tour event, is scheduled to start on Thursday.

Related Topics

BMW PGA Championship /

Rory McIlroy /

Gareth Bale

