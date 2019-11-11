Virat Kohli reveals post-retirement plans

India captain Virat Kohli, in an interview to NDTV, revealed his desire to cook after retiring from cricket. "I do not (cook) but I know that I understand flavour. I understand how well a dish is cooked, so I can potentially learn it. After a certain stage, I'm going to have a lot of time once I am done playing cricket, so cooking is something I would definitely be interested in," said Kohli.

READ| Afghanistan vs West Indies in Ekana Stadium, Lucknow| Scorecard

Kohli grew up in a typical Punjabi household and despite turning vegan for health and fitness, he continues to remain a foodie. "I've been a foodie since I was a kid, I loved trying foods, used to eat a lot of junk back then."

READ | David Warner's daughter Ivy Mae's favourite cricketer is an Indian

When asked about what kind of food he grew up eating, the 31-year-old reeled off, "Rajma-chawal, chicken curry, butter chicken and naan."

He also said since he used to travel to various parts of Delhi for cricket, he relished having chhole bhature and street food.

ALSO READ| Ranveer Singh pulls off Kapil Dev's iconic 'Natraj' shot

"You travel, your palate changes and it's amazing how you can still continue to enjoy food and keep changing what you like over the course of time, which you don't actually feel you can. But yeah...growing up like a normal Delhiite."

Virat Kohli was rested for India's T20I series against Bangladesh, but will return to action for the two-match Test series beginning on November 14.