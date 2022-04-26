Statsman: Chahal and Bhuvi reach 150-mark

7 The number of bowlers who have the distinction of claiming 150 or more wickets in the Indian Premier League. Yuzvendra Chahal became the sixth bowler to reach this landmark and is also the fourth spinner to do so. He achieved this at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai while playing for Rajasthan Royals against Lucknow Super Giants on April 10, 2022. It was his 118th IPL match which makes him the second quickest after Lasith Malinga to reach this landmark. A week later, Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Bhuvneshwar Kumar became the latest to join this elite group. He is the first Indian paceman to do so.

9 The number of IPL sides, Aaron Finch has represented in the competition. This is, by far, the most by any player who has represented more than one franchise in IPL history. We have had 15 franchises in the IPL competition since 2008. Among the current 10 franchises, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is the only side, Finch has not represented in IPL, along with the newer ones, Gujarat Titans (GT) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). The next highest representation is six by eight other players.

1 The number of players to make a three-figure score while appearing in their 100th IPL match. K. L. Rahul scored an unbeaten 103 for Lucknow Super Giants at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on April 16, 2022.

5/40: Yuzvendra Chahal’s figures for Rajasthan Royals against Kolkata Knight Riders at Mumbai Brabourne Stadium (BS) on April 18, 2022. This is now the most expensive figures by a bowler while claiming a five-wicket haul in an IPL match.

210 Kolkata Knight Riders’ total against Rajasthan Royals at Mumbai BS on Apr 18, 2022. This is now the highest total in IPL history where a side has lost all its 10 wickets. Interestingly, the only IPL side before this, to be dismissed (all out) after scoring 200-plus was KKR, which has now been dismissed on two occasions and lost both times.

4: The number of ducks recorded in Kolkata Knight Riders’ innings of 210 against Rajasthan Royals at Mumbai BS on Apr 18, 2022. This is now the highest total in IPL history where at least four batters failed to open their account.

14 The number of ducks registered by Rohit Sharma in his IPL career. His recent duck at the D. Y. Patil Stadium against CSK makes him the batter with maximum number of ducks in IPL cricket history.

6 The number of batters who have managed at least two three-figure scores in an IPL season. Jos Buttler, by scoring three centuries in the ongoing IPL competition, has become the latest and the fourth overseas player to achieve this in IPL cricket. The leader in the list given below is Virat Kohli who managed four centuries during the season of 2016.

All records are correct and updated until April 23, 2022