All about Test cricket wicketkeepers - Part I

Since the very beginning of cricket, a wicketkeeper’s skill has always been applied behind the wickets. His most important skill is his ability to catch the ball, be it with one hand or both, either from a nearly stationary position standing close to the batsman or affecting a quick dive or sprint, or even a stumping. However, in modern-day cricket, a ’keeper’s job specs are not only to perform well behind the wickets in terms of taking catches, executing stumpings and limiting the number of byes, but to also perform well as a batsman. Therefore, the position is of a specialist or an all-rounder in the playing XI.

Our previous four statistical pieces were on Test captains, so we now take a look at wicketkeepers in the five-day format. The first part of the series analyses performances as a keeper-batsman.

Highest Test scores by wicketkeepers

Score Keeper-batsman Country Opponent Venue Date Result 232* Andy Flower Zimbabwe India Nagpur November 29, 2000 Drawn 230 Kumar Sangakkara Sri Lanka Pakistan Lahore March 7, 2002 Won 224 M. S. Dhoni India Australia Chennai February 25, 2013 Won 219* Mushfiqur Rahim Bangladesh Zimbabwe Mirpur November 12, 2018 Won 210* Taslim Arif Pakistan Australia Faisalabad March 11, 1980 Drawn

Highest scores by wicketkeeper-batsmen for other Test sides

Score Keeper-batsman Country Opponent Venue Date Result 205 Bradley-John Watling New Zealand England Mt Maunganui November 24, 2019 Won 204* Adam Gilchrist Australia South Africa Johannesburg February 23, 2002 Won 182 Dennis Lindsay South Africa Australia Johannesburg December 27, 1966 Won 173 Alec Stewart England New Zealand Auckland January 26, 1997 Drawn 168* Clyde Walcott West Indies England Lord’s June 28, 1950 Won 48* Afsar Zazai Afghanistan Bangladesh Chittagong (DS) September 8, 2019 Won 18 Niall O’Brien Ireland Pakistan Malahide May 14, 2018 Lost 17 Mark Boucher World XI Australia Sydney October 17, 2005 Lost

Progressive highest Test scores by wicketkeepers – how the record changed hands

Score Keeper-batsman Country Opponent Venue Date Result 66 Edmund Tylecote England Australia Melbourne January 26, 1883 Won 82 Affie Jarvis+ Australia England Melbourne January 3, 1885 Lost 134* Harry Wood England South Africa Cape Town March 21, 1892 Won 149 Leslie Ames England West Indies Kingston April 4, 1930 Drawn 152 Clyde Walcott West Indies India Delhi November 11, 1948 Drawn 168* Clyde Walcott West Indies England Lord’s June 28, 1950 Won 209 Imtiaz Ahmed Pakistan New Zealand Lahore October 30, 1955 Won 210* Taslim Arif Pakistan Australia Faisalabad March 11, 1980 Drawn 232* Andy Flower Zimbabwe India Nagpur November 29, 2000 Drawn

+ Jarvis was on his Test debut.

Highest Test scores by wicketkeepers at each batting position

Batting position Score Keeper-batsman Country Opponent Venue Date Result 1st 210* Taslim Arif Pakistan Australia Faisalabad March 11, 1980 Drawn 2nd 201* Brendon Kuruppu Sri Lanka New Zealand Colombo (CCC) April 19, 1987 Drawn 3rd 230 Kumar Sangakkara Sri Lanka Pakistan Lahore March 7, 2002 Won 4th 164 Alec Stewart England South Africa Manchester July 6, 1998 Drawn 5th 232* Andy Flower Zimbabwe India Nagpur November 29, 2000 Drawn 6th 224 M. S. Dhoni+ India Australia Chennai February 25, 2013 Won 7th 204* Adam Gilchrist Australia South Africa Johannesburg February 23, 2002 Won 8th 209 Imtiaz Ahmed Pakistan New Zealand Lahore October 30, 1955 Won 9th 173 Ian Smith New Zealand India Auckland February 23, 1990 Drawn 10th 74 Jack Blackman+ Australia England Sydney December 15, 1894 Lost 11th 60* Wasim Bari Pakistan West Indies Bridgetown February 22, 1977 Drawn

+ Was also captain.

Leading run-getters in Tests as wicketkeeper

Runs Keeper-batsman Country Tests Innings Average Period 5,570 Adam Gilchrist Australia 96 137 47.60 November 5, 1999-January 28, 2008 5,515 Mark Boucher+ South Africa 147 206 30.30 October 17, 1997-March 27, 2012 4,876 M. S. Dhoni India 90 144 38.09 December 2, 2005-December 30, 2014 4,540 Alec Stewart England 82 145 34.92 January 25, 1991-September 8, 2003 4,404 Andy Flower Zimbabwe 55 100 53.70 October 18, 1992-January 15, 2002 4,389 Alan Knott England 95 149 32.75 August 10, 1967-September 1, 1981 4,356 Ian Healy Australia 119 182 27.40 September 13, 1988-October 17, 1999 4,099 Matt Prior England 79 123 40.19 May 17, 2007-July 21, 2014

+ Includes one Test for the ICC World XI.

South Africa's AB de Villiers had the best career batting average of 57.30 in Test cricket. He score 2,120 runs in 25 Tests. - Getty Images

Highest Test career batting average as a wicketkeeper (minimum 30 innings)

Average Keeper-batsman Country Tests Innings Runs Period 57.30 A. B. de Villiers South Africa 25 40 2,120 December 26, 2004-December 27, 2017 53.70 Andy Flower Zimbabwe 55 100 4,404 October 18, 1992-January 15, 2002 47.60 Adam Gilchrist Australia 96 137 5,570 November 5, 1999-January 28, 2008 43.40 Leslie Ames England 44 67 2,387 August 17, 1929-March 14, 1939 41.08 Dinesh Chandimal Sri Lanka 24 43 1,602 December 26, 2011-January 14, 2017

First to landmark Test runs as a wicketkeeper

Runs Keeper-batsman Country Achieved on Opponent Venue 1,000 Bert Oldfield Australia December 13, 1932 England Melbourne 2,000 Leslie Ames England June 24, 1938 Australia Lord’s 3,000 Alan Knott England January 30, 1975 Australia Adelaide 4,000 Alan Knott England July 29, 1977 Australia Nottingham 5,000 Adam Gilchrist Australia April 10, 2006 Bangladesh Fatullah

Fewest innings to landmark Test runs as a wicketkeeper

Runs Innings Tests Keeper-batsman Country Achieved on 1,000 21 14 Quinton de Kock South Africa January 3, 2017 2,000 38 24 A. B. de Villiers South Africa December 27, 2015 3,000 63 46 Adam Gilchrist Australia October 10, 2003 4,000 90 49 Andy Flower Zimbabwe September 10, 2001 5,000 122 84 Adam Gilchrist Australia April 10, 2006

Notes:

Dinesh Chandimal (Sri Lanka) and Jonny Bairstow (England) took the fewest Tests (13) to reach 1,000 runs as keeper.

Andy Flower (Zimbabwe) took the fewest Tests (42) to reach 3,000 runs as keeper.

Most Test centuries as wicketkeeper

Centuries Keeper-batsman Country Tests Innings Average Period 17 Adam Gilchrist Australia 96 137 47.60 November 5, 1999-January 28, 2008 12 Andy Flower Zimbabwe 55 100 53.70 October 18, 1992-January 15, 2002 8 Leslie Ames England 44 67 43.40 August 17, 1929-March 14, 1939

Note: Wicketkeepers with seven centuries are Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka), Matt Prior (England), A. B. de Villiers (South Africa) and Bradley-John Watling (New Zealand).

Most Test runs in a calendar year as wicketkeeper

Runs Keeper-batsman Country Year Tests Innings Average Hundreds Fifties 1,470 Jonny Bairstow England 2016 17 29 58.80 3 8 1,045 Andy Flower Zimbabwe 2000 9 16 80.38 3 5 933 A. B. de Villiers South Africa 2013 9 13 77.75 4 5 899 Andy Flower Zimbabwe 2001 9 14 89.90 3 4 891 Kumar Sangakkara Sri Lanka 2001 12 17 55.68 3 4

Most Test runs in a series as wicketkeeper

Runs Keeper-batsman Country Opponent Series Tests Innings Average Hundreds Fifties 606 Dennis Lindsay South Africa+ Australia 1966-67 5 7 86.57 3 2 540 Andy Flower Zimbabwe India+ 2000-01 2 4 270.00 2 2 525 Budhi Kunderan India+ England 1963-64 5 10 52.50 2 1 493 Brad Haddin Australia+ England 2013-14 5 8 61.62 1 5 484 Gerry Alexander West Indies Australia+ 1960-61 5 10 60.50 1 5

+ Home team.

To be continued...