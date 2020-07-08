Home Statsman All about Test cricket wicketkeepers - Part I We now take a look at wicketkeepers in the five-day format. The first part of this series analyses performances as a keeper-batsman. Mohandas Menon 08 July, 2020 15:04 IST Adam Gilchrist is the leading run-getter in Test as a wicketkeeper. - AP Mohandas Menon 08 July, 2020 15:04 IST Since the very beginning of cricket, a wicketkeeper’s skill has always been applied behind the wickets. His most important skill is his ability to catch the ball, be it with one hand or both, either from a nearly stationary position standing close to the batsman or affecting a quick dive or sprint, or even a stumping. However, in modern-day cricket, a ’keeper’s job specs are not only to perform well behind the wickets in terms of taking catches, executing stumpings and limiting the number of byes, but to also perform well as a batsman. Therefore, the position is of a specialist or an all-rounder in the playing XI.READ| The leading batsmen among Test captains Our previous four statistical pieces were on Test captains, so we now take a look at wicketkeepers in the five-day format. The first part of the series analyses performances as a keeper-batsman.Highest Test scores by wicketkeepersScoreKeeper-batsmanCountryOpponentVenueDateResult232*Andy FlowerZimbabweIndiaNagpurNovember 29, 2000Drawn230Kumar SangakkaraSri LankaPakistanLahoreMarch 7, 2002Won224M. S. DhoniIndiaAustraliaChennaiFebruary 25, 2013Won219*Mushfiqur RahimBangladeshZimbabweMirpurNovember 12, 2018Won210*Taslim ArifPakistanAustraliaFaisalabadMarch 11, 1980Drawn Highest scores by wicketkeeper-batsmen for other Test sidesScoreKeeper-batsmanCountryOpponentVenueDateResult205Bradley-John WatlingNew ZealandEnglandMt MaunganuiNovember 24, 2019Won204*Adam GilchristAustraliaSouth AfricaJohannesburgFebruary 23, 2002Won182Dennis LindsaySouth AfricaAustraliaJohannesburgDecember 27, 1966Won173Alec StewartEnglandNew ZealandAucklandJanuary 26, 1997Drawn168*Clyde WalcottWest IndiesEnglandLord’sJune 28, 1950Won48*Afsar ZazaiAfghanistanBangladeshChittagong (DS)September 8, 2019Won18Niall O’BrienIrelandPakistanMalahideMay 14, 2018Lost17Mark BoucherWorld XIAustraliaSydneyOctober 17, 2005Lost Progressive highest Test scores by wicketkeepers – how the record changed handsScoreKeeper-batsmanCountryOpponentVenueDateResult66Edmund TylecoteEnglandAustraliaMelbourneJanuary 26, 1883Won82Affie Jarvis+AustraliaEnglandMelbourneJanuary 3, 1885Lost134*Harry WoodEnglandSouth AfricaCape TownMarch 21, 1892Won149Leslie AmesEnglandWest IndiesKingstonApril 4, 1930Drawn152Clyde WalcottWest IndiesIndiaDelhiNovember 11, 1948Drawn168*Clyde WalcottWest IndiesEnglandLord’sJune 28, 1950Won209Imtiaz AhmedPakistanNew ZealandLahoreOctober 30, 1955Won210*Taslim ArifPakistanAustraliaFaisalabadMarch 11, 1980Drawn232*Andy FlowerZimbabweIndiaNagpurNovember 29, 2000Drawn+ Jarvis was on his Test debut.Highest Test scores by wicketkeepers at each batting positionBatting positionScoreKeeper-batsmanCountryOpponentVenueDateResult1st210*Taslim ArifPakistanAustraliaFaisalabadMarch 11, 1980Drawn2nd201*Brendon KuruppuSri LankaNew ZealandColombo (CCC)April 19, 1987Drawn3rd230Kumar SangakkaraSri LankaPakistanLahoreMarch 7, 2002Won4th164Alec StewartEnglandSouth AfricaManchesterJuly 6, 1998Drawn5th232*Andy FlowerZimbabweIndiaNagpurNovember 29, 2000Drawn6th224M. S. Dhoni+IndiaAustraliaChennaiFebruary 25, 2013Won7th204*Adam GilchristAustraliaSouth AfricaJohannesburgFebruary 23, 2002Won8th209Imtiaz AhmedPakistanNew ZealandLahoreOctober 30, 1955Won9th173Ian SmithNew ZealandIndiaAucklandFebruary 23, 1990Drawn10th74Jack Blackman+AustraliaEnglandSydneyDecember 15, 1894Lost11th60*Wasim BariPakistanWest IndiesBridgetownFebruary 22, 1977Drawn+ Was also captain.Leading run-getters in Tests as wicketkeeperRunsKeeper-batsmanCountryTestsInningsAveragePeriod5,570Adam GilchristAustralia9613747.60November 5, 1999-January 28, 20085,515Mark Boucher+South Africa14720630.30October 17, 1997-March 27, 20124,876M. S. DhoniIndia9014438.09December 2, 2005-December 30, 20144,540Alec StewartEngland8214534.92January 25, 1991-September 8, 20034,404Andy FlowerZimbabwe5510053.70October 18, 1992-January 15, 20024,389Alan KnottEngland9514932.75August 10, 1967-September 1, 19814,356Ian HealyAustralia11918227.40September 13, 1988-October 17, 19994,099Matt PriorEngland7912340.19May 17, 2007-July 21, 2014+ Includes one Test for the ICC World XI. South Africa's AB de Villiers had the best career batting average of 57.30 in Test cricket. He score 2,120 runs in 25 Tests. - Getty Images Highest Test career batting average as a wicketkeeper (minimum 30 innings)AverageKeeper-batsmanCountryTestsInningsRunsPeriod57.30A. B. de VilliersSouth Africa25402,120December 26, 2004-December 27, 201753.70Andy FlowerZimbabwe551004,404October 18, 1992-January 15, 200247.60Adam GilchristAustralia961375,570November 5, 1999-January 28, 200843.40Leslie AmesEngland44672,387August 17, 1929-March 14, 193941.08Dinesh ChandimalSri Lanka24431,602December 26, 2011-January 14, 2017 First to landmark Test runs as a wicketkeeperRunsKeeper-batsmanCountryAchieved onOpponentVenue1,000Bert OldfieldAustraliaDecember 13, 1932EnglandMelbourne2,000Leslie AmesEnglandJune 24, 1938AustraliaLord’s3,000Alan KnottEnglandJanuary 30, 1975AustraliaAdelaide4,000Alan KnottEnglandJuly 29, 1977AustraliaNottingham5,000Adam GilchristAustraliaApril 10, 2006BangladeshFatullah Fewest innings to landmark Test runs as a wicketkeeperRunsInningsTestsKeeper-batsmanCountryAchieved on1,0002114Quinton de KockSouth AfricaJanuary 3, 20172,0003824A. B. de VilliersSouth AfricaDecember 27, 20153,0006346Adam GilchristAustraliaOctober 10, 20034,0009049Andy FlowerZimbabweSeptember 10, 20015,00012284Adam GilchristAustraliaApril 10, 2006Notes:Dinesh Chandimal (Sri Lanka) and Jonny Bairstow (England) took the fewest Tests (13) to reach 1,000 runs as keeper.Andy Flower (Zimbabwe) took the fewest Tests (42) to reach 3,000 runs as keeper.Most Test centuries as wicketkeeperCenturiesKeeper-batsmanCountryTestsInningsAveragePeriod17Adam GilchristAustralia9613747.60November 5, 1999-January 28, 200812Andy FlowerZimbabwe5510053.70October 18, 1992-January 15, 20028Leslie AmesEngland446743.40August 17, 1929-March 14, 1939Note: Wicketkeepers with seven centuries are Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka), Matt Prior (England), A. B. de Villiers (South Africa) and Bradley-John Watling (New Zealand).Most Test runs in a calendar year as wicketkeeperRunsKeeper-batsmanCountryYearTestsInningsAverageHundredsFifties1,470Jonny BairstowEngland2016172958.80381,045Andy FlowerZimbabwe200091680.3835933A. B. de VilliersSouth Africa201391377.7545899Andy FlowerZimbabwe200191489.9034891Kumar SangakkaraSri Lanka2001121755.6834 Most Test runs in a series as wicketkeeperRunsKeeper-batsmanCountryOpponentSeriesTestsInningsAverageHundredsFifties606Dennis LindsaySouth Africa+Australia1966-675786.5732540Andy FlowerZimbabweIndia+2000-0124270.0022525Budhi KunderanIndia+England1963-6451052.5021493Brad HaddinAustralia+England2013-145861.6215484Gerry AlexanderWest IndiesAustralia+1960-6151060.5015+ Home team.To be continued... Only Subscribed users can read this article Subscribe to Sportstar Digital and Support Quality Journalism Subscribe Now Already have an account ? Sign in What you get? 