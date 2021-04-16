Virat Kohli first to 3,000 runs in T20Is

1

The number of batsmen to aggregate 3,000 runs in Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is), Virat Kolhi becoming the first to do so in the second match of the series against England in Ahmedabad. The following batsmen have the distinction of reaching the following landmarks in T20I cricket.

First to reach run landmarks in T20Is

Runs Batsman Country Achieved on Matches Innings Runs Average 500 Brendon McCullum New Zealand February 25, 2009 20 20 513 30.18 1,000 Brendon McCullum New Zealand May 4, 2010 35 35 1,0009 36.04 1,500 Brendon McCullum New Zealand September 21, 2012 49 49 1,566 38.20 2,000 Brendon McCullum New Zealand March 29, 2014 67 66 2.044 36.50 2,500 Rohit Sharma India November 7, 2019 100 92 2,537 32.53 3,000 Virat Kohli India March 14, 2021 87 81 3,001 50.86

24

The number of innings taken by England Dawid Malan is now the fewest to reach 1,000 runs in T20I cricket. He became the seventh English player and the 64th overall to reach the landmark in the fifth and final match of the series against India in Ahmedabad.

Fewest innings to reach 1,000 T20I runs

Innings Matches Batsman Country Achieved on Runs Average 24 24 Dawid Malan England March 20, 2021 1,0003 50.15 26 26 Babar Azam Pakistan November 4, 2018 1,031 54.26 27 29 Virat Kohli India October 2, 2015 1,015 46.14 29 29 Aaron Finch Australia February 17, 2017 1,017 39.12 29 32 K. L. Rahul India December 6, 2019 1,036 43.17

8

The number of T20I series in which India has been undefeated since its 0-2 loss to Australia in February 2019 at home. During this period, the Indian team has won seven series and shared the honours in one. Three of the series victories came away from home, while India has now won its last six T20I series.

READ| Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill's ducks against England - a strange record!

India’s unbeaten run in T20I series

Venue Opposition Month/Year Result (Matches) Captain USA/West Indies West Indies August 2019 India won 3-0 (3) Virat Kohli India South Africa September 2019 Shared 1-1 (2) Virat Kohli India Bangladesh November 2019 India won 2-1 (3) Rohit Sharma India West Indies December 2019 India won 2-1 (3) Virat Kohli India Sri Lanka January 2020 India won 2-0 (3) Virat Kohli New Zealand New Zealand January-February 2020 India won 5-0 (5) # Virat Kohli (4), Rohit Sharma (1) Australia Australia December 2020 India won 2-1 (3) Virat Kohli India England March 2021 India won 3-2 (5) Virat Kohli

# Includes two tied games. India won both via super over.

Notes:

- The first match against Sri Lanka in Guwahati was abandoned after the toss.

- India's record during this sequence is: played 29, won 20, lost 8, no result 1.

- Kohli's record as captain is: won 17, lost 7, no result 1. Sharma's record as captain: won 3, lost 1.

Dawid Malan is the seventh Englishman and 64th player overall to score 1,000 T20I runs. - Sportzpics / BCCI

26

The number of balls taken by India’s Krunal Pandya to reach his fifty in the opening match of the One-Day International (ODI) series against England in Pune is now the fewest by a debutant. He is also the only one to do so in less than 30 balls.

Fastest fifties on ODI debut

Balls Debutant Score Country Opposition Venue Date 26 Krunal Pandya 58* India England Pune March 23, 2021 35 Roland Butcher 52 England Australia Birmingham August 22, 1980 35 John Morris 63* England New Zealand Adelaide December 1, 1990 37 Ben Hollioake 63 England Australia Lord’s May 25, 1997 38 Luke Wright 50 England India The Oval September 5, 2007 40 Nasir Jamshed 61 Pakistan Zimbabwe Karachi January 21, 2008

2

The number of batsmen who have aggregated 10,000 runs while batting at No. 3 in ODIs. Virat Kohli joined Ricky Ponting as the only batsmen to do so during the second ODI against England in Pune on March 26.

Leading run-getters while batting at No. 3 in ODIs

Runs Batsman Country Matches Innings No-outs Highest score Average Strike rate Hundreds Fifties 12,662 Ricky Ponting Australia + 335 330 32 164 42.48 80.73 29 74 10,053 Virat Kohli India 193 191 30 183 62.44 94.21 36 52 9,747 Kumar Sangakkara Sri Lanka + 243 238 20 169 44.71 80.50 18 66 7,774 Jacques Kallis South Africa + 204 200 30 139 45.72 73.74 13 57 5,421 Kane Williamson New Zealand 119 117 10 148 50.66 82.31 11 36 5,100 Dean Jones Australia 132 131 14 145 43.58 72.07 7 39

+ Also appeared for other teams in ODIs.

Note: Sachin Tendulkar is the only other Indian batsman to aggregate more than 10,000 runs at one batting position, having scored 13,685 runs at No. 2 in ODIs.

70

The combined number of sixes hit by India and England in the recent ODIs is the most in a series of four matches or less.

Most sixes in a series of four ODIs or less

Sixes Home team Visiting team Month/Year Series result 70 India (33) England (37) March 2021 India won 2-1 57 New Zealand (30) Sri Lanka (27) January 2019 New Zealand won 3-0 56 India (30) England (26) January 2017 India won 2-1 55 India (22) West Indies (33) December 2019 India won 2-1 51 Australia (27) India (24) November-December, 2020 Australia won 2-1 50 New Zealand (21) Australia (29) February 2007 New Zealand won 3-0

Notes: England’s tally of 37 sixes is now the most by one team in a four-games-or-less ODI series, bettering the previous record of 35 by the West Indies at home against Bangladesh in August 2014.

READ| Harshal Patel joins Anil Kumble in IPL record books

India’s tally of 33 sixes is the most by the country in a series of four matches or less, betting the previous best of 30 also against England in the three-match ODI series at home in 2017.

7

The number of times India has defeated England in the 10 ODI series the two sides have played in India. The recent series victory was India’s sixth in a row at home against England.

India vs England bilateral series results

Series Matches Result November-December 1981 3 India won 2-1 December 1984-January 1985 5 England won 4-1 January-March 1993 6 Shared 3-3 January-February 2002 6 Shared 3-3 March-April 2006 6 India won 5-1 November 2008 5 India won 5-0 October 2011 5 India won 5-0 January 2013 5 India won 3-2 January 2017 3 India won 2-1 March 2021 3 India won 2-1

Note: Of the 10 series played, India has won seven and England one, with two series shared.

All records are updated as of March 28, 2021.