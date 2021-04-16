Home Statsman Virat Kohli first to 3,000 runs in T20Is Former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum was the first to reach the 2,000 run-mark in 2014. Mohandas Menon 16 April, 2021 21:10 IST Virat Kohli is only the second batsman to score 10,000 ODI runs at No. 3. - Sportzpics / BCCI Mohandas Menon 16 April, 2021 21:10 IST 1The number of batsmen to aggregate 3,000 runs in Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is), Virat Kolhi becoming the first to do so in the second match of the series against England in Ahmedabad. The following batsmen have the distinction of reaching the following landmarks in T20I cricket.First to reach run landmarks in T20IsRunsBatsmanCountryAchieved onMatchesInningsRunsAverage500Brendon McCullumNew ZealandFebruary 25, 2009202051330.181,000Brendon McCullumNew ZealandMay 4, 201035351,000936.041,500Brendon McCullumNew ZealandSeptember 21, 201249491,56638.202,000Brendon McCullumNew ZealandMarch 29, 201467662.04436.502,500Rohit SharmaIndiaNovember 7, 2019100922,53732.533,000Virat KohliIndiaMarch 14, 202187813,00150.8624The number of innings taken by England Dawid Malan is now the fewest to reach 1,000 runs in T20I cricket. He became the seventh English player and the 64th overall to reach the landmark in the fifth and final match of the series against India in Ahmedabad.Fewest innings to reach 1,000 T20I runsInningsMatchesBatsmanCountryAchieved onRunsAverage2424Dawid MalanEnglandMarch 20, 20211,000350.152626Babar AzamPakistanNovember 4, 20181,03154.262729Virat KohliIndiaOctober 2, 20151,01546.142929Aaron FinchAustraliaFebruary 17, 20171,01739.122932K. L. RahulIndiaDecember 6, 20191,03643.178The number of T20I series in which India has been undefeated since its 0-2 loss to Australia in February 2019 at home. During this period, the Indian team has won seven series and shared the honours in one. Three of the series victories came away from home, while India has now won its last six T20I series.READ| Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill's ducks against England - a strange record! India’s unbeaten run in T20I seriesVenueOppositionMonth/YearResult (Matches)CaptainUSA/West IndiesWest IndiesAugust 2019India won 3-0 (3)Virat KohliIndiaSouth AfricaSeptember 2019Shared 1-1 (2)Virat KohliIndiaBangladeshNovember 2019India won 2-1 (3)Rohit SharmaIndiaWest IndiesDecember 2019India won 2-1 (3)Virat KohliIndiaSri LankaJanuary 2020India won 2-0 (3)Virat KohliNew ZealandNew ZealandJanuary-February 2020India won 5-0 (5) #Virat Kohli (4), Rohit Sharma (1)AustraliaAustraliaDecember 2020India won 2-1 (3)Virat KohliIndiaEnglandMarch 2021India won 3-2 (5)Virat Kohli# Includes two tied games. India won both via super over.Notes:- The first match against Sri Lanka in Guwahati was abandoned after the toss.- India's record during this sequence is: played 29, won 20, lost 8, no result 1.- Kohli's record as captain is: won 17, lost 7, no result 1. Sharma's record as captain: won 3, lost 1. Dawid Malan is the seventh Englishman and 64th player overall to score 1,000 T20I runs. - Sportzpics / BCCI 26The number of balls taken by India’s Krunal Pandya to reach his fifty in the opening match of the One-Day International (ODI) series against England in Pune is now the fewest by a debutant. He is also the only one to do so in less than 30 balls.Fastest fifties on ODI debutBallsDebutantScoreCountryOppositionVenueDate26Krunal Pandya58*IndiaEnglandPuneMarch 23, 202135Roland Butcher52EnglandAustraliaBirminghamAugust 22, 198035John Morris63*EnglandNew ZealandAdelaideDecember 1, 199037Ben Hollioake63EnglandAustraliaLord’sMay 25, 199738Luke Wright50EnglandIndiaThe OvalSeptember 5, 200740Nasir Jamshed61PakistanZimbabweKarachiJanuary 21, 20082The number of batsmen who have aggregated 10,000 runs while batting at No. 3 in ODIs. Virat Kohli joined Ricky Ponting as the only batsmen to do so during the second ODI against England in Pune on March 26.Leading run-getters while batting at No. 3 in ODIsRunsBatsmanCountryMatchesInningsNo-outsHighest scoreAverageStrike rateHundredsFifties12,662Ricky PontingAustralia +3353303216442.4880.73297410,053Virat KohliIndia1931913018362.4494.2136529,747Kumar SangakkaraSri Lanka +2432382016944.7180.5018667,774Jacques KallisSouth Africa +2042003013945.7273.7413575,421Kane WilliamsonNew Zealand1191171014850.6682.3111365,100Dean JonesAustralia1321311414543.5872.07739+ Also appeared for other teams in ODIs.Note: Sachin Tendulkar is the only other Indian batsman to aggregate more than 10,000 runs at one batting position, having scored 13,685 runs at No. 2 in ODIs.70The combined number of sixes hit by India and England in the recent ODIs is the most in a series of four matches or less.Most sixes in a series of four ODIs or lessSixesHome teamVisiting teamMonth/YearSeries result70India (33)England (37)March 2021India won 2-157New Zealand (30)Sri Lanka (27)January 2019New Zealand won 3-056India (30)England (26)January 2017India won 2-155India (22)West Indies (33)December 2019India won 2-151Australia (27)India (24)November-December, 2020Australia won 2-150New Zealand (21)Australia (29)February 2007New Zealand won 3-0Notes: England’s tally of 37 sixes is now the most by one team in a four-games-or-less ODI series, bettering the previous record of 35 by the West Indies at home against Bangladesh in August 2014.READ| Harshal Patel joins Anil Kumble in IPL record books India’s tally of 33 sixes is the most by the country in a series of four matches or less, betting the previous best of 30 also against England in the three-match ODI series at home in 2017.7The number of times India has defeated England in the 10 ODI series the two sides have played in India. The recent series victory was India's sixth in a row at home against England.India vs England bilateral series resultsSeriesMatchesResultNovember-December 19813India won 2-1December 1984-January 19855England won 4-1January-March 19936Shared 3-3January-February 20026Shared 3-3March-April 20066India won 5-1November 20085India won 5-0October 20115India won 5-0January 20135India won 3-2January 20173India won 2-1March 20213India won 2-1Note: Of the 10 series played, India has won seven and England one, with two series shared.All records are updated as of March 28, 2021.