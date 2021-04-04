IPL 2021: Six uncapped Indian players likely to have big impact

IPL 2021 will feature a number of uncapped (those who haven't represented India) players. Here are six of them who could make an impact this season.

1. Rajat Patidar : Rajat Patidar has been around for a few years, playing domestic cricket for Madhya Pradesh. A neat hitter who likes to club the ball down the ground or to the leg-side, he has been in excellent form of late in limited-overs cricket, registering numerous 50-plus scores in the last two months, including a career-best 96 in a T20 against Goa, and a 102 against Andhra in a Vijay Hazare Trophy contest on February 26. Patidar was purchased for his base price of ₹20 lakh by Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL. Will he get a run in the star-studded RCB lineup? If he does, he can provide some fireworks.

2. Mohammed Azharuddeen : The 26-year-old Kerala wicketkeeper-batsman, named after the former India captain, was purchased for his base price of ₹20 lakh by Royal Challengers Bangalore. Azharuddeen has also been playing all formats for several years for his State side, but he made a name for himself among the elite Indian cricketers only recently when he scored the second-fastest century in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, an unbeaten 137 against Mumbai. What’s his recent form like? He has scored a couple of half-centuries, including an unbeaten 59, in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

3. Arjun Tendulkar : Although a relative newcomer to domestic cricket, Arjun Tendulkar is already a known name because he is the son of the Indian legend, Sachin. Only this year did he make his debut in a top-level BCCI domestic tournament, the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, registering figures of 1 for 34. The 21-year-old left-arm seamer, who has played U-19 cricket for India in the past, was picked “purely on a skill basis” by Mumbai Indians for ₹20 lakh. Tendulkar is unlikely to get an extended run this year; he would be too raw. But if he does get a game or two, he will generate considerable attention and perhaps some buzz if he does well.

4. Chetan Sakariya : Chetan Sakariya is a 22-year-old skilful left-arm seamer for Saurashtra, who was signed for ₹1.2 crore by Rajasthan Royals in the recent IPL auction. Besides being accurate and possessing the ability to bowl decent bouncers and fuller deliveries, he has a deceptive slower ball in his armoury. He has been in excellent form in the ongoing white-ball season, taking 19 wickets in his last 10 matches, including two three-wicket hauls and a five-wicket haul.

The five-wicket haul (5 for 11) was against Vidarbha in a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy contest in January. Sakariya has good career stats in the T20s; he has taken 28 wickets in 16 matches at an average of 15.10 and an economy rate of 7.08. The strike-rate is excellent as well: 12.7. No wonder IPL clubs showed interest in procuring his services.

5. Shahrukh Khan : Tamil Nadu’s Shahrukh Khan is one of the numerous powerful strikers of the cricket ball in the domestic circuit, and his career T20 stats are unremarkable, with a strike-rate of 131 and an average of 18. Why, then, was he purchased for ₹5.25 crore by Punjab Kings? Maybe because they felt he could be a star like his namesake. Shahrukh can club the ball well and turn contests around with his stroke-making; he is tall, too, and can use it to his advantage while batting. Shahrukh has been in good form this season, scoring an unbeaten 40 (off 19 balls) in a T20 contest, and three half-centuries in a week in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

