Rajasthan Royals IPL 2021 fixtures: Full schedule, dates, timings, venues

IPL 2021 fixtures: Full schedule, dates, timings, venues

IPL 2021 fixtures: Here's the complete list of Rajasthan Royals' group stage matches, dates, timings and venues.

07 March, 2021 15:18 IST

Rajasthan Royals will be led by wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson this season.

Here's the complete list of fixtures, venues and match timings for the Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals.

1. 12-04 – Mumbai – Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings, 7.30pm
2. 15-04 – Mumbai – Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals, 7.30pm
3. 19-04 – Mumbai – Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, 7.30pm
4. 22-04 – Mumbai – RCB vs Rajasthan Royals, 7.30pm
5. 24-04 – Mumbai – Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 7.30pm
6. 29-04 – Delhi – Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals, 3.30pm
7. 02-05 – Delhi – Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 3.30pm
8. 05-05 – Delhi – Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, 7.30pm
9. 08-05 – Delhi – Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians, 7.30pm
10. 11-05 – Kolkata – Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals, 7.30pm
11. 13-05 – Kolkata – Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, 7.30pm
12. 16-05 – Kolkata – Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 3.30pm
13. 18-05 – Bangalore – Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals, 7.30pm
14. 22-05 – Bangalore – Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, 7.30pm.