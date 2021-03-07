IPL News

Rajasthan Royals IPL 2021 fixtures: Full schedule, dates, timings, venues

Rajasthan Royals will be led by wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson this season.   -  TWITTER/@IPL

Here's the complete list of fixtures, venues and match timings for the Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals.

1. 12-04 – Mumbai – Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings, 7.30pm

2. 15-04 – Mumbai – Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals, 7.30pm

3. 19-04 – Mumbai – Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, 7.30pm

4. 22-04 – Mumbai – RCB vs Rajasthan Royals, 7.30pm

5. 24-04 – Mumbai – Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 7.30pm

6. 29-04 – Delhi – Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals, 3.30pm

7. 02-05 – Delhi – Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 3.30pm

8. 05-05 – Delhi – Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, 7.30pm

9. 08-05 – Delhi – Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians, 7.30pm

10. 11-05 – Kolkata – Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals, 7.30pm

11. 13-05 – Kolkata – Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, 7.30pm

12. 16-05 – Kolkata – Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 3.30pm

13. 18-05 – Bangalore – Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals, 7.30pm

14. 22-05 – Bangalore – Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, 7.30pm.