Mumbai Indians IPL 2021 Fixtures

Five-time and defending champion Mumbai Indians will open its IPL 2021 campaign against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chennai. The Rohit Sharma-led side has enjoyed unparalleled success in the history of the league and will hope to get a hat-trick of titles this season. RCB, bolstered by acquisitions in the latest auctions will hope to play spoilsport and get started with a win against the champion side.Mumbai will play five matches in Chennai, four matches in New Delhi, three games in Bengaluru and two in Kolkata. Here's a look at Mumbai Indians' full squad post the IPL 2021 Auction: Mumbai Indians full squad after IPL 2021 auction Here's the complete list of fixtures, venues and match timings for the Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians.1. 09-04 – Chennai – Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 7.30pm2. 13-04 – Chennai – KKR vs Mumbai Indians, 7.30pm IPL 2021 schedule: Full fixtures list, dates, timings, venues 3. 17-04 – Chennai – Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 7.30pm 4. 20-04 – Chennai – DC vs Mumbai Indians, 7.30pm5. 23-04 – Chennai – Punjab vs Mumbai Indians, 7.30pm6. 29-04 – Delhi - Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals, 3.30pm7. 01-05 – Delhi – Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, 7.30pm 8. 04-05 – Delhi – Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, 7.30pm9. 08-05 – Delhi – Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians, 7.30pm10. 10-05 – Bangalore – Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 7.30pm11. 13-05 – Bangalore – Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings, 3.30pm 12. 16-05 – Bangalore – Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, 7.30pm13. 20-05 – Kolkata – RCB vs Mumbai Indians, 7.30pm14. 23-05 – Kolkata – Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals, 3.30pm