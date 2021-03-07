Punjab Kings IPL 2021 Fixtures

The newly rebranded Punjab Kings will begin its IPL 2021 campaign against Rajasthan Royals in Mumbai. Named Kings XI Punjab until last season, the KL Rahul-led side got off to a promising start in the 2020 season with Rahul and Mayank Agarwal piling on the runs in the first half of the tournament. However, the side's fortunes waned in the middle half of the season. A late flurry was too little too late for the side as it fell short of making the playoffs.



Punjab Kings will play five games in Bengaluru, four games in Ahmedabad, three games in Mumbai and two games in Chennai.



Here's Punjab Kings' full squad after the 2021 IPL Auction: Punjab Kings full squad after IPL 2021 auction



Here's the complete list of fixtures, venues and match timings for the KL Rahul-led Punjab Kings.

1. 12-04 – Mumbai – RR vs Punjab Kings, 7.30pm

2. 16-04 – Mumbai – Punjab Kings vs CSK, 7.30pm

3. 18-04 – Mumbai – DC vs Punjab Kings, 7.30pm

4. 21-04 – Chennai – Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 3.30pm

5. 23-04 – Chennai – Punjab vs Mumbai Indians, 7.30pm

6. 26-04 – Ahmedabad – Punjab Kings vs KKR, 7.30pm

7. 30-04 – Ahmedabad – Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 7.30pm

8. 02-05 – Ahmedabad – Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals, 7.30pm

9. 06-05 – Ahmedabad – RCB vs Punjab Kings, 7.30pm

10. 9-05 – Bangalore – CSK vs Punjab Kings, 3.30pm

11. 13-05 – Bangalore – Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings, 3.30pm

12. 15-05 – Bangalore – KKR vs Punjab Kings, 7.30pm

13. 19-05 – Bangalore – SRH vs Punjab Kings, 7.30pm

14. 22-05 – Bangalore – Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, 7.30pm.