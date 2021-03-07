IPL News

Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2021 Fixtures

RCB, IPL Schedule 2021: Check the complete list of Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2021 fixtures, match timings at Sportstar.

07 March, 2021 15:01 IST

RCB is yet to win an IPL title.   -  K. Murali Kumar

Here's the complete list of fixtures, venues and match timings for the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore

1. 09-04 – Chennai – Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 7.30pm

2. 14-04 – Chennai – Sunrisers Hyderabad vs RCB, 7.30pm

3. 18-04 – Chennai – RCB vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 3.30pm

4. 22-04 – Mumbai – RCB vs Rajasthan Royals, 7.30pm

5. 25-04 – Mumbai – CSK vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 3.30pm

6. 27-04 – Ahmedabad – Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 7.30pm

7. 30-04 – Ahmedabad – Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 7.30pm

8. 03-05 – Ahmedabad – Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 7.30pm

9. 06-05 – Ahmedabad – Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings, 7.30pm

10. 09-05 – Kolkata – Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 7.30pm

11. 14-05 – Kolkata – Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals, 7.30pm

12. 16-05 – Kolkata – Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 3.30pm

13. 20-05 – Kolkata – Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, 7.30pm

14. 23-05 – Kolkata – Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings, 7.30pm.