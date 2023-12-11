MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ariarne Titmus still ‘playing catch-up’ for Paris Olympics after ovarian surgery

Returning to competition for the first time since July at the Queensland state championships, Titmus came second behind world record holder Mollie O’Callaghan in Sunday’s 200m freestyle final.

Published : Dec 11, 2023 11:18 IST , MELBOURNE - 4 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Australia’s Ariarne Titmus.
FILE PHOTO: Australia’s Ariarne Titmus. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Australia’s Ariarne Titmus. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Olympic swimming champion Ariarne Titmus says she is still behind the curve with her Olympic preparations after a lay-off to have ovarian surgery.

Returning to competition for the first time since July at the Queensland state championships, Titmus came second behind world record holder Mollie O’Callaghan in Sunday’s 200m freestyle final at the Brisbane Aquatic Centre.

The Olympic 200 and 400 freestyle champion said she was glad to get the surgery out of the way in September after doctors found benign tumours on her ovaries.

READ | Wiffen sets men’s 800-freestyle short course world record in Romania

However, she said she had little time to waste ahead of defending her titles at the Paris Games starting in July.

“I’m really playing catch-up at the moment, trying to put in as much work as I can, so I’m pretty buggered racing here,” she told Australian media.

“I know I’m on my way back and I can’t read too much into my swims here.

“I definitely have time, but I don’t have time to waste. I probably think I’m actually in a better position now than I thought I would be.”

Titmus revealed she had successful surgery on social media in September, describing how she was “petrified” about losing the ability to have children before going into surgery.

On Sunday, she said she was “freaking out” at hospital after nurses asked for photos with her, and decided to go public with the surgery over concern it would be leaked elsewhere.

“I’d rather just put it out there and use it as an opportunity to create the conversation for people who might be going through the same thing,” the 23-year-old told reporters.

“You never think when you go into hospital for an operation, and you’re in your surgical gown, that people are going to ask you for a photo.

“That’s what pushed me to say something, because I wanted to speak to it on my terms and not have it come out through someone else.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Ariarne Titmus /

Paris Olympics /

Mollie O’Callaghan

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Vijay Hazare Trophy LIVE Score, Quarterfinals: Mumbai rebuilds against Tamil Nadu; Kerala gets four wickets vs Rajasthan
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ariarne Titmus still ‘playing catch-up’ for Paris Olympics after ovarian surgery
    Reuters
  3. Indiana Fever win WNBA draft lottery for No. 1 pick for second straight season
    AP
  4. Climate crisis and its adverse impact on sports
    Suresh Menon
  5. R. Vaishali – Meet India’s newest Grandmaster
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Not over for 50-over cricket yet

Ayon Sengupta
Captain Courageous: Rohit Sharma set such a breathless pace as an opener in the PowerPlay overs that the rest, including Virat Kohli, could bide their time for a while before hitting the straps.

India’s ODI World Cup odyssey points to bright future of sustained success

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Swimming

  1. Ariarne Titmus still ‘playing catch-up’ for Paris Olympics after ovarian surgery
    Reuters
  2. Wiffen sets men’s 800-freestyle short course world record in Romania
    AP
  3. Haughey wins 100m free in US Open meet record
    AFP
  4. Focus on Paris as Australia plan small swim team for world championships
    AFP
  5. Sajan Prakash receives Australia training scholarship ahead of Paris 2024 Olympics
    M. R. Praveen Chandran
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Vijay Hazare Trophy LIVE Score, Quarterfinals: Mumbai rebuilds against Tamil Nadu; Kerala gets four wickets vs Rajasthan
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ariarne Titmus still ‘playing catch-up’ for Paris Olympics after ovarian surgery
    Reuters
  3. Indiana Fever win WNBA draft lottery for No. 1 pick for second straight season
    AP
  4. Climate crisis and its adverse impact on sports
    Suresh Menon
  5. R. Vaishali – Meet India’s newest Grandmaster
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment