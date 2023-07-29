Katie Ledecky surpasses Michael Phelps’ record of most individual gold medals at Swimming World Championships

American swimmer Katie Ledecky went into the history books yet again after creating a record for winning the most individual gold medals at world championships - 16, going past the all-time record previously held by compatriot Michael Phelps (15).
Ledecky achieved the feat after winning gold in the 800m freestyle final at the swimming world championships in Fukuoka, Japan.
Ledecky also broke another record after clinching gold in the 800m event. With six gold medals in women’s 800m freestyle, she now has the most world championship gold medals by a swimmer in a single event.
Earlier in the world championships, Ledecky had won the 1500m freestyle by an overwhelming margin of 17.04 seconds. She clocked 15:26.27 in the event - the third-best time in history. It was also her best time since she lowered her world record to 15:20.48 in 2018.
In her career till now, the American has won seven Olympic gold medals and 20 world championship gold medals, the most in history for a female swimmer.
Currently, Ledecky is the world record holder in the women’s 800 (8:04.79)- and 1500-meter freestyle (15:20.48).
GOLD MEDAL TALLY AT WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS
|Sl. No
|Event
|Meet
|Location
|1
|400 m freestyle
|2013 World Championships
|Barcelona, Spain
|2
|800 m freestyle
|2013 World Championships
|Barcelona, Spain
|3
|1500 m freestyle
|2013 World Championships
|Barcelona, Spain
|4
|4×200 m freestyle
|2013 World Championships
|Barcelona, Spain
|5
|200 m freestyle
|2015 World Championships
|Kazan, Russia
|6
|400 m freestyle
|2015 World Championships
|Kazan, Russia
|7
|800 m freestyle
|2015 World Championships
|Kazan, Russia
|8
|1500 m freestyle
|2015 World Championships
|Kazan, Russia
|9
|4×200 m freestyle
|2015 World Championships
|Kazan, Russia
|10
|400 m freestyle
|2017 World Championships
|Budapest, Hungary
|11
|800 m freestyle
|2017 World Championships
|Budapest, Hungary
|12
|1500 m freestyle
|2017 World Championships
|Budapest, Hungary
|13
|4×100 m freestyle
|2017 World Championships
|Budapest, Hungary
|14
|4×200 m freestyle
|2017 World Championships
|Budapest, Hungary
|15
|800 m freestyle
|2019 World Championships
|Gwangju, South Korea
|16
|400 m freestyle
|2022 World Championships
|Budapest, Hungary
|17
|800 m freestyle
|2022 World Championships
|Budapest, Hungary
|18
|1500 m freestyle
|2022 World Championships
|Budapest, Hungary
|19
|4×200 m freestyle
|2022 World Championships
|Budapest, Hungary
|20
|1500 m freestyle
|2023 World Championships
|Fukuoka, Japan
GOLD MEDAL TALLY AT THE OLYMPICS
|SL. No
|Event
|Edition
|1
|800 m freestyle
|2012 London Olympics
|2
|200 m freestyle
|2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics
|3
|400 m freestyle
|2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics
|4
|800 m freestyle
|2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics
|5
|4×200 m freestyle
|2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics
|6
|800 m freestyle
|2020 Tokyo Olympics
|7
|1500 m freestyle
|2020 Tokyo Olympics
