Katie Ledecky surpasses Michael Phelps’ record of most individual gold medals at Swimming World Championships

American swimmer Katie Ledecky went into the history books yet again after creating a record for winning the most individual gold medals at world championships - 16, going past the all-time record previously held by compatriot Michael Phelps (15).

Ledecky achieved the feat after winning gold in the 800m freestyle final at the swimming world championships in Fukuoka, Japan.

Ledecky also broke another record after clinching gold in the 800m event. With six gold medals in women’s 800m freestyle, she now has the most world championship gold medals by a swimmer in a single event.

Earlier in the world championships, Ledecky had won the 1500m freestyle by an overwhelming margin of 17.04 seconds. She clocked 15:26.27 in the event - the third-best time in history. It was also her best time since she lowered her world record to 15:20.48 in 2018.

In her career till now, the American has won seven Olympic gold medals and 20 world championship gold medals, the most in history for a female swimmer.

Currently, Ledecky is the world record holder in the women’s 800 (8:04.79)- and 1500-meter freestyle (15:20.48).

GOLD MEDAL TALLY AT WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Sl. No Event Meet Location 1 400 m freestyle 2013 World Championships Barcelona, Spain 2 800 m freestyle 2013 World Championships Barcelona, Spain 3 1500 m freestyle 2013 World Championships Barcelona, Spain 4 4×200 m freestyle 2013 World Championships Barcelona, Spain 5 200 m freestyle 2015 World Championships Kazan, Russia 6 400 m freestyle 2015 World Championships Kazan, Russia 7 800 m freestyle 2015 World Championships Kazan, Russia 8 1500 m freestyle 2015 World Championships Kazan, Russia 9 4×200 m freestyle 2015 World Championships Kazan, Russia 10 400 m freestyle 2017 World Championships Budapest, Hungary 11 800 m freestyle 2017 World Championships Budapest, Hungary 12 1500 m freestyle 2017 World Championships Budapest, Hungary 13 4×100 m freestyle 2017 World Championships Budapest, Hungary 14 4×200 m freestyle 2017 World Championships Budapest, Hungary 15 800 m freestyle 2019 World Championships Gwangju, South Korea 16 400 m freestyle 2022 World Championships Budapest, Hungary 17 800 m freestyle 2022 World Championships Budapest, Hungary 18 1500 m freestyle 2022 World Championships Budapest, Hungary 19 4×200 m freestyle 2022 World Championships Budapest, Hungary 20 1500 m freestyle 2023 World Championships Fukuoka, Japan

GOLD MEDAL TALLY AT THE OLYMPICS