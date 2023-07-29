MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Katie Ledecky surpasses Michael Phelps’ record of most individual gold medals at Swimming World Championships

Katie Ledecky overtook Michael Phelps’ record of winning the most individual gold medals at world championships by clinching her 16th at the 2023 edition at Fukuoka, Japan.

Published : Jul 29, 2023 18:06 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar

American swimmer Katie Ledecky went into the history books yet again after creating a record for winning the most individual gold medals at world championships - 16, going past the all-time record previously held by compatriot Michael Phelps (15).

Ledecky achieved the feat after winning gold in the 800m freestyle final at the swimming world championships in Fukuoka, Japan.

Ledecky also broke another record after clinching gold in the 800m event. With six gold medals in women’s 800m freestyle, she now has the most world championship gold medals by a swimmer in a single event.

RELATED: Ledecky wins 800m freestyle; surpasses Phelps’ record of most individual swimming Worlds gold medals

Earlier in the world championships, Ledecky had won the 1500m freestyle by an overwhelming margin of 17.04 seconds. She clocked 15:26.27 in the event - the third-best time in history. It was also her best time since she lowered her world record to 15:20.48 in 2018.

In her career till now, the American has won seven Olympic gold medals and 20 world championship gold medals, the most in history for a female swimmer. 

Currently, Ledecky is the world record holder in the women’s 800 (8:04.79)- and 1500-meter freestyle (15:20.48).

GOLD MEDAL TALLY AT WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Sl. No Event Meet Location
1 400 m freestyle 2013 World Championships Barcelona, Spain
2 800 m freestyle 2013 World Championships Barcelona, Spain
3 1500 m freestyle 2013 World Championships Barcelona, Spain
4 4×200 m freestyle 2013 World Championships Barcelona, Spain
5 200 m freestyle 2015 World Championships Kazan, Russia
6 400 m freestyle 2015 World Championships Kazan, Russia
7 800 m freestyle 2015 World Championships Kazan, Russia
8 1500 m freestyle 2015 World Championships Kazan, Russia
9 4×200 m freestyle 2015 World Championships Kazan, Russia
10 400 m freestyle 2017 World Championships Budapest, Hungary
11 800 m freestyle 2017 World Championships Budapest, Hungary
12 1500 m freestyle 2017 World Championships Budapest, Hungary
13 4×100 m freestyle 2017 World Championships Budapest, Hungary
14 4×200 m freestyle 2017 World Championships Budapest, Hungary
15 800 m freestyle 2019 World Championships Gwangju, South Korea
16 400 m freestyle 2022 World Championships Budapest, Hungary
17 800 m freestyle 2022 World Championships Budapest, Hungary
18 1500 m freestyle 2022 World Championships Budapest, Hungary
19 4×200 m freestyle 2022 World Championships Budapest, Hungary
20 1500 m freestyle 2023 World Championships Fukuoka, Japan

GOLD MEDAL TALLY AT THE OLYMPICS

SL. No Event Edition
1 800 m freestyle 2012 London Olympics
2 200 m freestyle 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics
3 400 m freestyle 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics
4 800 m freestyle 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics
5 4×200 m freestyle 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics
6 800 m freestyle 2020 Tokyo Olympics
7 1500 m freestyle 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Related stories

Related Topics

Katie Ledecky /

Swimming World Championship

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WI vs IND 2nd ODI Live score: West Indies wins toss, to bowl first; Kohli, Rohit rested
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ledecky wins 800m freestyle; surpasses Phelps’ record of most individual swimming Worlds gold medals
    Team Sportstar
  3. Katie Ledecky surpasses Michael Phelps’ record of most individual gold medals at Swimming World Championships
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ashes Live Score, ENG vs AUS, 5th Test, Day 3: England 152/2; Root, Stokes at the crease
    Team Sportstar
  5. Viktor Axelsen, An Se-young storm into Japan Open finals
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Chhetri: The epitome of a modern-day footballer

N. Sudarshan
Changing times: The New York Times</italic> is getting rid of its sports department and will instead rely on sports coverage from its website The Athletic going forward.

Last Word: Sports makes for lively pages

Suresh Menon
+ SEE all Stories

More on Swimming

  1. Ledecky wins 800m freestyle; surpasses Phelps’ record of most individual swimming Worlds gold medals
    Team Sportstar
  2. Katie Ledecky surpasses Michael Phelps’ record of most individual gold medals at Swimming World Championships
    Team Sportstar
  3. World Aquatics Championships: Grousset wins men’s 100m butterfly; McKeown completes women’s backstroke sweep
    AFP
  4. Meilutyte ties women’s 50m breaststroke world record at World Swimming Championships
    AFP
  5. McEvoy wins men’s 50m freestyle title at Swimming World Championships
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WI vs IND 2nd ODI Live score: West Indies wins toss, to bowl first; Kohli, Rohit rested
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ledecky wins 800m freestyle; surpasses Phelps’ record of most individual swimming Worlds gold medals
    Team Sportstar
  3. Katie Ledecky surpasses Michael Phelps’ record of most individual gold medals at Swimming World Championships
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ashes Live Score, ENG vs AUS, 5th Test, Day 3: England 152/2; Root, Stokes at the crease
    Team Sportstar
  5. Viktor Axelsen, An Se-young storm into Japan Open finals
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment