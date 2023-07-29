Ledecky wins 800m freestyle; surpasses Phelps’ record of most individual swimming Worlds gold medals

Katie Ledecky clinched gold in the 800m freestyle at the World Aquatics Championships 2023 to become the swimmer with most gold medals, eclipsing the record of Michael Phelps here on Saturday.

Ledecky became the first swimmer to win any event at the world championships six times on Saturday when she won her signature race, the 800m freestyle.

She achieved the 29 fastest timing in history with her time of 8 minutes, 8.7 seconds, ahead of China’s Li Bingjie on 8:13.31 and Australia’s Ariarne Titmus on 8:13.59. At the age of 15, she captured her first Olympic gold in the 800m freestyle in 2012, and she hasn’t lost since.

“I never dreamt of being at meets like this. To be here and at a bunch of world championships now. I’m loving every second. To be here and to have been to a bunch of world championships now, it’s amazing. Now I’m done and I can enjoy a little bit with my family and friends,” she said.

“There are some really great competitors there in all my events. Kudos to them for pushing them all the way, pushing me each day in practice. It’s always a battle, it’s always a great race -- I know I have to bring my best every single time.”

