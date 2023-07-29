MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ledecky wins 800m freestyle; surpasses Phelps’ record of most individual swimming Worlds gold medals

Katie Ledecky clinched gold in the 800m freestyle at the World Aquatics Championships 2023 to become the swimmer with most gold medals, eclipsing the record of Michael Phelps here on Saturday.

Published : Jul 29, 2023 18:08 IST , Fukuoka, Japan - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Katie Ledecky of Team United States competing in the Women’s 800m Freestyle at the Fukuoka 2023 World Aquatics Championships.
Katie Ledecky of Team United States competing in the Women’s 800m Freestyle at the Fukuoka 2023 World Aquatics Championships. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Katie Ledecky of Team United States competing in the Women’s 800m Freestyle at the Fukuoka 2023 World Aquatics Championships. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Katie Ledecky clinched gold in the 800m freestyle at the World Aquatics Championships 2023 to become the swimmer with most gold medals, eclipsing the record of Michael Phelps here on Saturday.

Ledecky became the first swimmer to win any event at the world championships six times on Saturday when she won her signature race, the 800m freestyle.

RELATES: Katie Ledecky surpasses Michael Phelps’ record of most individual gold medals at Swimming World Championships

She achieved the 29 fastest timing in history with her time of 8 minutes, 8.7 seconds, ahead of China’s Li Bingjie on 8:13.31 and Australia’s Ariarne Titmus on 8:13.59. At the age of 15, she captured her first Olympic gold in the 800m freestyle in 2012, and she hasn’t lost since.

“I never dreamt of being at meets like this. To be here and at a bunch of world championships now. I’m loving every second. To be here and to have been to a bunch of world championships now, it’s amazing. Now I’m done and I can enjoy a little bit with my family and friends,” she said.

“There are some really great competitors there in all my events. Kudos to them for pushing them all the way, pushing me each day in practice. It’s always a battle, it’s always a great race -- I know I have to bring my best every single time.”

(with inputs from AFP)

Related stories

Related Topics

Katie Ledecky /

Swimming World Championship /

Michael Phelps

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WI vs IND 2nd ODI Live score: West Indies wins toss, to bowl first; Kohli, Rohit rested
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ledecky wins 800m freestyle; surpasses Phelps’ record of most individual swimming Worlds gold medals
    Team Sportstar
  3. Katie Ledecky surpasses Michael Phelps’ record of most individual gold medals at Swimming World Championships
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ashes Live Score, ENG vs AUS, 5th Test, Day 3: England 152/2; Root, Stokes at the crease
    Team Sportstar
  5. Viktor Axelsen, An Se-young storm into Japan Open finals
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Chhetri: The epitome of a modern-day footballer

N. Sudarshan
Changing times: The New York Times</italic> is getting rid of its sports department and will instead rely on sports coverage from its website The Athletic going forward.

Last Word: Sports makes for lively pages

Suresh Menon
+ SEE all Stories

More on Swimming

  1. Ledecky wins 800m freestyle; surpasses Phelps’ record of most individual swimming Worlds gold medals
    Team Sportstar
  2. Katie Ledecky surpasses Michael Phelps’ record of most individual gold medals at Swimming World Championships
    Team Sportstar
  3. World Aquatics Championships: Grousset wins men’s 100m butterfly; McKeown completes women’s backstroke sweep
    AFP
  4. Meilutyte ties women’s 50m breaststroke world record at World Swimming Championships
    AFP
  5. McEvoy wins men’s 50m freestyle title at Swimming World Championships
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WI vs IND 2nd ODI Live score: West Indies wins toss, to bowl first; Kohli, Rohit rested
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ledecky wins 800m freestyle; surpasses Phelps’ record of most individual swimming Worlds gold medals
    Team Sportstar
  3. Katie Ledecky surpasses Michael Phelps’ record of most individual gold medals at Swimming World Championships
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ashes Live Score, ENG vs AUS, 5th Test, Day 3: England 152/2; Root, Stokes at the crease
    Team Sportstar
  5. Viktor Axelsen, An Se-young storm into Japan Open finals
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment