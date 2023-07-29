MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

World Aquatics Championships: Grousset wins men’s 100m butterfly; McKeown completes women’s backstroke sweep

Australia’s Kaylee McKeown completed a women’s backstroke clean sweep at swimming’s world championships with victory in the 200m on Saturday.

Published : Jul 29, 2023 18:04 IST , Fukuoka, Japan - 1 MIN READ

AFP
France’s Maxime Grousset reacts after winning the men’s 100m butterfly final at the Swimming World Championships 2023.
France’s Maxime Grousset reacts after winning the men’s 100m butterfly final at the Swimming World Championships 2023. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

France’s Maxime Grousset reacts after winning the men’s 100m butterfly final at the Swimming World Championships 2023. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

France’s Maxime Grousset won the men’s 100m butterfly title at swimming’s world championships on Saturday. He came home in 50.14sec to finish ahead of Canada’s Josh Liendo on 50.34 and American Dare Rose on 50.46.

The race was missing defending champion Kristof Milak of Hungary and Olympic gold medallist Caeleb Dressel of the United States, neither of whom are competing in Fukuoka.

Milak skipped the event saying he was “neither physically nor mentally in a position to be the best in the world”.

ALSO READ :World Aquatics Championship: Sjostrom sets World Record in 50m freestyle, clinches gold in 50m butterfly

Dressel failed to qualify for the American team.

He pulled out of last year’s world championships in Budapest, citing unspecified medical reasons, and took an extended break from training.

Australia’s McKeown completes world backstroke sweep

Australia’s Kaylee McKeown completed a women’s backstroke clean sweep at swimming’s world championships with victory in the 200m on Saturday.

McKeown, who also won the 50m and 100m backstroke, finished in a time of 2min, 03.85sec, ahead of American Regan Smith on 2:04.94 and China’s Peng Xuwei on 2:06.74.

McKeown’s achievement came one day after China’s Qin Haiyang became the first swimmer ever to sweep a stroke at a world championships.

Qin won the men’s 50m, 100m and 200m breaststroke events.

McKeown, the Olympic champion, broke the 200m backstroke world record in March, clocking 2:03.14. The 22-year-old also holds the 100m backstroke world record.

She also claimed a silver in the mixed 4x100m medley relay earlier in the week in Fukuoka. Smith also finished second behind McKeown in both the 50m and 100m backstroke.

Related stories

Related Topics

Swimming World Championship

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ledecky wins 800m freestyle; surpasses Phelps’ record of most individual swimming Worlds gold medals
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian sports news wrap, July 29
    Team Sportstar
  3. World Aquatics Championships: Grousset wins men’s 100m butterfly; McKeown completes women’s backstroke sweep
    AFP
  4. Ashes Live Score, ENG vs AUS, 5th Test, Day 3: England 138/1; Mitchell Starc drops Ben Stokes
    Team Sportstar
  5. Women’s World Cup 2023: Renard header earns France late victory over Brazil
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Chhetri: The epitome of a modern-day footballer

N. Sudarshan
Changing times: The New York Times</italic> is getting rid of its sports department and will instead rely on sports coverage from its website The Athletic going forward.

Last Word: Sports makes for lively pages

Suresh Menon
+ SEE all Stories

More on Swimming

  1. Ledecky wins 800m freestyle; surpasses Phelps’ record of most individual swimming Worlds gold medals
    Team Sportstar
  2. Katie Ledecky surpasses Michael Phelps’ record of most individual gold medals at Swimming World Championships
    Team Sportstar
  3. World Aquatics Championships: Grousset wins men’s 100m butterfly; McKeown completes women’s backstroke sweep
    AFP
  4. Meilutyte ties women’s 50m breaststroke world record at World Swimming Championships
    AFP
  5. McEvoy wins men’s 50m freestyle title at Swimming World Championships
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ledecky wins 800m freestyle; surpasses Phelps’ record of most individual swimming Worlds gold medals
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian sports news wrap, July 29
    Team Sportstar
  3. World Aquatics Championships: Grousset wins men’s 100m butterfly; McKeown completes women’s backstroke sweep
    AFP
  4. Ashes Live Score, ENG vs AUS, 5th Test, Day 3: England 138/1; Mitchell Starc drops Ben Stokes
    Team Sportstar
  5. Women’s World Cup 2023: Renard header earns France late victory over Brazil
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment