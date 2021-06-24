Home Swimming Uzbekistan Open Swimming Championship results no longer valid The Olympic qualification event faced objections from various quarters, including an allegation from Indian swimmer S.P. Likith, that timings were tampered with to suit home swimmers. N.Sudarshan Bengaluru 24 June, 2021 22:28 IST India's Srihari Nataraj had clocked 54.07s in the 100m backstroke event, a best Indian performance, just 0.22s short of the mark for Tokyo. - A. M. Faruqui N.Sudarshan Bengaluru 24 June, 2021 22:28 IST World swimming’s governing body FINA has invalidated the results from the Uzbekistan Open Swimming Championship held in April in Tashkent, two months after India swimmer S.P. Likith had alleged that timings were tampered with to suit home swimmers.READ| Olympic swimming champion Paltrinieri has mononucleosis The competition was an Olympic qualification event where two Uzbek swimmers were declared to have sealed their berths for Tokyo 2020. India's Srihari Nataraj had clocked 54.07s in the 100m backstroke event, a best Indian performance, just 0.22s short of the mark for Tokyo. His timing of 25.11s in the 50m backstroke was also a new high.READ| Chinese swimmer Sun's doping ban reduced to four years, but will miss Tokyo Games Indians, in general, had come away with a rich haul of medals (18 gold, seven silver and four bronze), including two in the breaststroke events for Likith.READ| Statistical Swimming Bulletin released by Dr. Sanjeeb Patjoshi On Thursday, Monal Chokshi, Swimming Federation of India (SFI) secretary, confirmed that the timings clocked in Uzbekistan were annulled after objections from various quarters. But he said that the SFI had no role in this. Read more stories on Swimming. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :