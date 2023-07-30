MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Tunisia’s Hafnaoui wins men’s 1,500m freestyle world title

Hafnaoui came home in 14min, 31.54sec to finish ahead of American Bobby Finke on 14:31.59 and Australia’s Sam Short on 14:37.28.

Published : Jul 30, 2023 17:56 IST , Fukuoka, Japan - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Tunisia’s Ahmed Hafnaoui celebrates on the podium after winning the men’s 1500m freestyle final.
Tunisia’s Ahmed Hafnaoui celebrates on the podium after winning the men’s 1500m freestyle final. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Tunisia’s Ahmed Hafnaoui celebrates on the podium after winning the men’s 1500m freestyle final. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Tunisia’s Ahmed Hafnaoui won the men’s 1,500m freestyle title at swimming’s world championships on Sunday.

Hafnaoui came home in 14min, 31.54sec to finish ahead of American Bobby Finke on 14:31.59 and Australia’s Sam Short on 14:37.28.

Hafnaoui’s time was less than a second off the world record of 14:31.02 set by China’s Sun Yang in 2012.

“Bobby is so fast in the end of the race, he just pushed us,” said Hafnaoui.

“It was so close to the world record. I enjoyed the race and thanks Bobby for pushing me.”

Short led for most of the race but faded towards the end to leave Hafnaoui and Finke going head-to-head.

“I think I deserve it,” said Hafnaoui.

Short won the 400m freestyle title earlier in the week, pipping Hafnaoui to the line.

Hafnaoui, the Olympic 400m freestyle champion, got his revenge in the 800m freestyle final, edging Short after an epic battle.

Finke is the reigning Olympic 1,500m champion.

Italian Gregorio Paltrinieri, who won the race at last year’s world championships in Budapest, chose not to defend his title.

Related stories

Related Topics

Swimming World Championship /

Sam Short

Latest on Sportstar

  1. World Aquatics Championship: Sjostrom wins 50m freestyle gold to better Phelps’ tally and gets level with Ledecky
    AFP
  2. Tunisia’s Hafnaoui wins men’s 1,500m freestyle world title
    AFP
  3. Deodhar Trophy 2023 LIVE Score, Round 4: West begins chase vs North; South qualifies for final
    Team Sportstar
  4. Colombia strikes late to upset Germany 2-1 in FIFA Women’s World Cup stunner
    Reuters
  5. American Armstrong wins men’s 50m backstroke world title
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Chhetri: The epitome of a modern-day footballer

N. Sudarshan
Changing times: The New York Times</italic> is getting rid of its sports department and will instead rely on sports coverage from its website The Athletic going forward.

Last Word: Sports makes for lively pages

Suresh Menon
+ SEE all Stories

More on Swimming

  1. Tunisia’s Hafnaoui wins men’s 1,500m freestyle world title
    AFP
  2. World Aquatics Championship: Sjostrom wins 50m freestyle gold to better Phelps’ tally and gets level with Ledecky
    AFP
  3. American Armstrong wins men’s 50m backstroke world title
    AFP
  4. Marchand can handle Paris Olympics pressure, says Bowman
    AFP
  5. World Aquatics Championships: Australia break mixed 4x100m freestyle relay world record
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. World Aquatics Championship: Sjostrom wins 50m freestyle gold to better Phelps’ tally and gets level with Ledecky
    AFP
  2. Tunisia’s Hafnaoui wins men’s 1,500m freestyle world title
    AFP
  3. Deodhar Trophy 2023 LIVE Score, Round 4: West begins chase vs North; South qualifies for final
    Team Sportstar
  4. Colombia strikes late to upset Germany 2-1 in FIFA Women’s World Cup stunner
    Reuters
  5. American Armstrong wins men’s 50m backstroke world title
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment