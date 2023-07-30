MagazineBuy Print

American Armstrong wins men’s 50m backstroke world title

Armstrong touched the wall in 24.05sec to beat compatriot Justin Ress on 24.24 and China’s Xu Jiayu on 24.50.

Published : Jul 30, 2023 17:45 IST , Fukuoka, Japan - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Hunter Armstrong of the US celebrates after winning the men’s 50m backstroke final at the World Swimming Championships.
Hunter Armstrong of the US celebrates after winning the men’s 50m backstroke final at the World Swimming Championships. | Photo Credit: AP
Hunter Armstrong of the US celebrates after winning the men's 50m backstroke final at the World Swimming Championships. | Photo Credit: AP

American Hunter Armstrong won the men’s 50m backstroke title at swimming’s world championships on Sunday.

Armstrong touched the wall in 24.05sec to beat compatriot Justin Ress on 24.24 and China’s Xu Jiayu on 24.50.

Ress was the defending champion in the event, while Armstrong is the world record-holder.

“It feels amazing,” said Armstrong.

“This meet has been a different sort of challenge so I’m really glad that I was able to end on a high note.”

It was the US team’s fifth gold medal of the championships.

“Every race you learn something new, and this is a good experience to head into Paris,” said Armstrong.

Russia’s Kliment Kolesnikov, who had the second-fastest time of the year behind Ress, was banned from competing in Fukuoka because of his country’s involvement in the war in Ukraine.

