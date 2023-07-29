World Aquatics Championships: Australia break mixed 4x100m freestyle relay world record

Australia’s mixed 4x100m freestyle relay team broke the world record at swimming’s world championships on Saturday. It clocked 3min, 18.83sec to take gold ahead of the United States on 3:20.82 and Britain on 3:21.68.

The time set by the team of Jack Cartwright, Kyle Chalmers, Shayna Jack and Mollie O’Callaghan beat the previous record of 3:19.38, set by the Australian team at last year’s world championships in Budapest.

It was the third world record set by an Australian relay team this week in Japan.

O’Callaghan was a member of all three teams and also set an individual world record in the women’s 200m freestyle.