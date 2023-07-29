MagazineBuy Print

World Aquatics Championships: Australia break mixed 4x100m freestyle relay world record

The time set by the team of Jack Cartwright, Kyle Chalmers, Shayna Jack and Mollie O’Callaghan beat the previous record of 3:19.38 at last year’s world championships in Budapest.

Published : Jul 29, 2023 18:50 IST - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Australia celebrate on the podium after winning the mixed 4x100m freestyle relay final REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Australia celebrate on the podium after winning the mixed 4x100m freestyle relay final | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Australia celebrate on the podium after winning the mixed 4x100m freestyle relay final REUTERS/Marko Djurica | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Australia’s mixed 4x100m freestyle relay team broke the world record at swimming’s world championships on Saturday. It clocked 3min, 18.83sec to take gold ahead of the United States on 3:20.82 and Britain on 3:21.68.

The time set by the team of Jack Cartwright, Kyle Chalmers, Shayna Jack and Mollie O’Callaghan beat the previous record of 3:19.38, set by the Australian team at last year’s world championships in Budapest.

ALSO READ: Ledecky wins 800m freestyle; surpasses Phelps’ record of most individual swimming Worlds gold medals

It was the third world record set by an Australian relay team this week in Japan.

O’Callaghan was a member of all three teams and also set an individual world record in the women’s 200m freestyle.

