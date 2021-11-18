Amalraj gets US visa to compete in TT World Championships

Indian paddler A. Amalraj got his visa on Thursday to take part in the World table tennis Championships to be held in Houston, USA from November 23 to 29.

"It is a great relief," the 35-year-old told Sportstar. "I was running from pillar to post to get the visa. I am happy to take part in the Worlds and hope to do well," he added.

The Indian (men & women) team is expected to leave on November 20 (Saturday) from New Delhi to the USA barring G. Sathiyan and Harmeet Desai, who will join the team from Germany where they are currently training.