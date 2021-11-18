More Sports Table Tennis Table Tennis Amalraj gets US visa to compete in TT World Championships After a nervy few weeks, Indian paddler A. Amalraj finally got his US visa on Thursday that will enable him to compete at the World table tennis Championships to be held in Houston. Team Sportstar Chennai 18 November, 2021 21:42 IST Anthony Amalraj and a majority of the Indian (men & women) team is expected to leave on November 20 from New Delhi. - SIVA SARAVANAN S Team Sportstar Chennai 18 November, 2021 21:42 IST Indian paddler A. Amalraj got his visa on Thursday to take part in the World table tennis Championships to be held in Houston, USA from November 23 to 29."It is a great relief," the 35-year-old told Sportstar. "I was running from pillar to post to get the visa. I am happy to take part in the Worlds and hope to do well," he added.The Indian (men & women) team is expected to leave on November 20 (Saturday) from New Delhi to the USA barring G. Sathiyan and Harmeet Desai, who will join the team from Germany where they are currently training. Read more stories on Table Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :