ITTF rankings: Indian men’s team achieves best ranking

The Indian men’s table tennis team on Tuesday achieved its best ever ranking by moving up to eighth spot in the latest ITTF rankings.

Comprising world No. 30 Gnanasekaran Sathiyan and world No. 36 Sharath Kamal, India is tied with ninth-placed Austria on 280 points but is ranked ahead of them.

Sathiyan, who reached the pre-quarters of the ITTF World Cup last week by beating higher-ranked opponents Simon Gauzy of France and Jonathan Groth, was the highest ranked Indian singles player at world No. 30.

Veteran Sharath Kamal jumped two spots to be placed 36th while Harmeet Desai, who won the ITTF Challenge Indonesia Open championship, jumped 19 places to break into the top-100 and is now ranked 85th.

China is number one in the team rankings, followed by Japan and Germany.

In the women’s rankings, Manika Batra (61) remained the top ranked Indian followed by Ayhika Mukerjee (118) and Madhurika Patkar (124).