ITTF to include events held in March as part of rankings

The International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), on Wednesday, assured its players that the ranking points that relate to events that were held in March 2020 will be taken into consideration, and that the world ranking list would be released in the mid of April.

"The ranking points corresponding to events that took place in March 2020 will be taken into consideration and added to the ITTF Rankings before the April 2020 edition is released..expected to be no later than April 15. Once released, the ITTF Rankings will be frozen again until activities eventually resume," the ITTF said in a statement.

Reacting to the news, Indian paddler Sharath Kamal, who won the Oman Open ITTF Challenge Plus, told Sportstar: "I am looking forward to the April rankings where I hope to equal my career-best rankings which I [last] reached in January 2019."