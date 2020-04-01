More Sports Table Tennis Table Tennis ITTF to include events held in March as part of rankings The ITTF has announced that points won from events held in March 2020 would be added to the world rankings list to be released in April. Team Sportstar CHENNAI 01 April, 2020 17:43 IST "The ranking points corresponding to events that took place in March 2020 will be taken into consideration and added to the ITTF Rankings before the April 2020 edition is released.." the ITTF said in a statement on Wednesday. (Representational Image) - Getty Images Team Sportstar CHENNAI 01 April, 2020 17:43 IST The International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), on Wednesday, assured its players that the ranking points that relate to events that were held in March 2020 will be taken into consideration, and that the world ranking list would be released in the mid of April.RELATED| Coronavirus: International table tennis events suspended till June 30 "The ranking points corresponding to events that took place in March 2020 will be taken into consideration and added to the ITTF Rankings before the April 2020 edition is released..expected to be no later than April 15. Once released, the ITTF Rankings will be frozen again until activities eventually resume," the ITTF said in a statement.RELATED| Sharath Kamal: 'I played my best in the Oman Open final' Reacting to the news, Indian paddler Sharath Kamal, who won the Oman Open ITTF Challenge Plus, told Sportstar: "I am looking forward to the April rankings where I hope to equal my career-best rankings which I [last] reached in January 2019." Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.