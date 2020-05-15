Manika Batra: Overcoming difficult situations makes you strong

Indian table tennis star Manika Batra, on Friday, said meditation, workouts and reading books are some activities which are keeping her occupied during the nationwide lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This situation is very unsual for everyone so I'm sure it must be affecting mentally in different ways but we have to stay positive & hopeful," the paddler wrote during a Twitter Q&A session when asked regarding how the shutdown was mentally affecting sportspersons.

The Tokyo Olympics (now postponed to 2021) and almost all other major sporting events took a hit after coronavirus shredded the global sporting calendar. Manika agreed that coming to terms with daily tasks would be difficult when normalcy is restored.

"It will be difficult for everyone to comeback to a normal life. Its just a matter of time...But with positive approach and hope to do something we will make a stong comeback...life is all about challenges...Overcoming difficult situations makes you strong... (sic)," she wrote.

ITTF president Thomas Weikart, on Friday, told TOI the federation is planning to exclude doubles and mixed doubles events in its tournaments till there’s a vaccine in place for the virus. Reacting to that, the Commonwealth Games gold medallist said she was unaware of the move but would be interested to know more about it.

She also added that if she could get a chance to advise her younger self she would have said: "Committment , dedication and self-discipline are key."

Manika, who picked lawn tennis and football as her favourite sports apart from TT, also elaborated on what made her fall in love with table tennis initially.

"It has spin, bounce, reaction, quick exchange of rallies and it's very challenging sport fitness and skill wise that's why I love this sport (sic)," Manika tweeted.