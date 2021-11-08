Manush Shah and Reeth Rishya win singles titles

India's Manush Shah and T. Reeth Rishya bagged the men's and women's singles titles in the ITTF Ecuador International Open table tennis tournament held here recently.



Manush, seeded sixth, defeated Juan Jesus Gomez of Mexico 11-7, 11-9, 11-13, 11-7, 11-9 in the men's final. Reeth, seeded fourth, became the first Indian woman to win a singles crown in a pro-tour when she beat her compatriot Ankita Das 6-11, 11-4, 11-6, 16-18, 11-1, 11-6 in the women's summit clash.



The pair of Sanil Shetty and Manush lost to Dario Arce and Juan Jesus Gomes of Mexico 7-11, 11-4, 11-3, 9-11, 8-11 in the men's doubles final. The women's pair of Reeth and Ankita went down to Arantxa Cossio and Clio Barcenas of Mexico 4-11, 11-6, 7-11, 13-15 in the women's doubles final.