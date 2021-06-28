Paddler R Snehit signs one-year contract with Polish club UKS Villa Verde Olesno

Former youth national table tennis champion S. Fidel R. Snehit has signed a one-year contract with Polish First League Club UKS Villa Verde Olesno ahead of the upcoming season.



The Hyderabad-based paddler, who also picked a bronze in the last senior nationals, met the club owner Marek Tatarczuch on Sunday.



Snehit, who happens to be the only paddler from the Telugu-speaking state to play in the European league, said he was really excited to play in the league which is set to start in September this year.



“It is a new journey that would give me a great opportunity in terms of international match exposure,” said Snehit, a final year Mass Communication and Journalism student of St Joseph's College.

Snehit has been in Spain for the last two months playing club league championship before moving over to Poland, where he won a league title as well last week.



He is all set to play in a couple of league matches in Germany in July before coming to Hyderabad to appear for his final examinations.



Snehit thanked his coach Somnath Ghosh of 'Somnath Ghosh MLR-UTT Academy' for his strong support and guidance.



"I am happy for Snehit. It is a great opportunity for him to be in the league of international players," the proud coach said.