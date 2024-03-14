Singapore Smash 2024: Sharath Kamal reaches quarterfinals

India’s Sharath Kamal is playing his finest table tennis he has played in the last one-and-a-half years. The 41-year-old continued his giant-killing run in the Singapore Smash table tennis tournament with a 3-0 (11-4, 11-8, 12-10) win over Omar Assar of Egypt in the men’s singles round-of-16 in Singapore on Thursday.

Earlier in the second round, he had put it across World No. 13, Darko Jorgic of Slovenia.

Sharath, a qualifier here and ranked 88th in the world, attacked from the beginning, giving no chance for Omar to settle down. His trademark forehand top-spins and backhand whiplash from the back of the table were in full flow in all the three games.

Omar, World No. 22, was circumspect to start with and was content playing counter-attack and block. On the other hand, the Indian, the reigning Commonwealth Games singles champion, was on the offensive from the beginning.

Sharath was in a spot of bother, trailing in 4-8 the third game, but found his way back. At 8-8, the Indian produced a brilliant backhand whiplash down the line winner. Then at 10-10, Sharath produced a powerful forehand down the line winner. And, then, a return from Omar found the net, giving Sharath the path to the quarterfinals.

In the previous two editions of Singapore Smash, Sharath had bowed out in the first round. Sharath is the lowest ranked men’s singles paddler left in the men’s singles event. Sharath will next meet the winner of France’s Felix Lebrun and Kristian Karlsson of Sweden.

Speaking to the official (World Table Tennis) channel, Sharath said, “I didn’t expect a 3-0 win, thought it would be much closer. I was moving really well, serving and receiving very well, too. In the third game, I was rushing too much. But I am happy that I could win.”