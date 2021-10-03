Asian Table Tennis: Sharath-Sathiyan, Harmeet-Manav assure India of bronze

Sharath Kamal-G. Sathiyan and Harmeet Desai-Manav Thakkar stormed into the men's semifinals of the Asian table tennis championships in Doha on Sunday, thereby assuring the country of two more bronze medals.

Meanwhile, in women's singles, all the Indians, Ayhika Mukherjee, Sutirtha Mukherjee, Archana Kamath and Sreeja Akula, lost in the round of 32.

In the men's doubles semifinals to be held on Monday, the Harmeet-Manav pair will take on Korea's Jang Woojin and Lim Jonghoon while the Sharath-Sathiyan duo will meet Yukiya Uda and Shunsuke Togami of Japan.

Sharath entered the men's singles quarterfinals with a facile 11-8, 12-10, 11-6 victory over Abdulwahhab Mohammed of Qatar. Japan's Kazuhiro Yoshimura defeated G. Sathiyan 11-9, 6-11, 11-6, 11-9 in the round of 16. Sharath will meet Korea's Lee Sangsu in the quarterfinals.

The results:

Men's: Singles (round of 16): Sharath Kamal bt Abdulwahhab Mohammed (Qat) 11-8, 12-10, 11-6; Kazuhiro Yoshimura (Jpn) bt G. Sathiyan 11-9, 6-11, 11-6, 11-9; Doubles (Quarterfinals): Harmeet Desai & Manav Thakkar bt Noshad Alamiyan & Nima Alamian (IRI) 12-10, 11-5, 11-6; Sharath Kamal & G. Sathiyan bt Chew Zhe Yu & Clarence & Beh Kun Ting (SGP) 11-9, 11-7, 12-10.

Women's: Singles (Rd of 32): Saki Shibata (Jpn) bt Ayhika Mukherjee 11-6, 11-5, 11-3; Doo Hoi Kem (HKG) bt Sreeja Akula 11-8, 12-10, 11-4; Minami Ando (Jpn) bt Sutirtha Mukherjee 9-11, 11-6, 11-7,11-7; Yubin Shin (Kor) bt Archana Kamath 11-3, 14-12, 11-8; Doubles (Quarterfinals): Miyu Nagasaki & Minami Ando (Jpn)) bt Sutirtha Mukherjee & Ayhika Mukherjee 11-4, 11-5, 4-11, 7-11, 11-8.