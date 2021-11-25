World Table Tennis Championship: G. Sathiyan enters third round

G. Sathiyan entered the men's singles third round (of 32) of the World Table Tennis Championships here on Wednesday.

The Indian paddler beat Vladimir Sidorenko of Russia 11-9, 11-9, 11-8, 11-6.

Ayhika Mukherjee lost to Hina Hayata of Japan 11-5, 11-4, 11-3, 11-4 in a women's singles second-round contest.

The results:

Men: Singles (second round): G. Sathiyan bt Vladimir Sidorenko (Rus) 11-9, 11-9, 11-8, 11-6; Doubles (first round): Bode Abiodun & Olajide Omotayo (Ngr) bt A. Amalraj & Harmeet Desai 8-11, 11-9, 11-9, 5-11, 11-8.

Women: Singles (second round): Hina Hayata (Jpn) bt Ayhika Mukherjee 11-5, 11-4, 11-3, 11-4; Doubles (first round): Xin Ru Wong & Riu Xuan Goi (SGP) bt Sutirtha Mukherjee & Madhurika Patkar 11-3, 11-7, 11-4.