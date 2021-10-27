More Sports Table Tennis Table Tennis World Table Tennis Contender: Sharath, Manika lose in first round India's Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra bowed out in the men's and women's singles first round matches at the World Table Tennis Contender held in Tunis on Wednesday. Team Sportstar 27 October, 2021 21:59 IST FILE PHOTO: Achanta Sharath Kamal of India in action. - REUTERS Team Sportstar 27 October, 2021 21:59 IST India's Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra bowed out in the men's and women's singles first round matches at the World Table Tennis Contender held in Tunis on Wednesday.While Sharath lost to to Vitor Ishiy of Brazil by three games to two, Manika was outplayed by Germany's Nina Mittelham 3-1.Later in the day, India's top mixed doubles pair of G. Sathiyan and Manika Batra will meet Horacio Cifuentes and Camila Arguelles of Argentina in the first round (round of 16). National Ranking TT Championship: Sharath Kamal, Prapti Sen emerge victorious India had a good day in men's doubles as the two pairs of Sharath Kamal and Manav Thakkar and Sathiyan and Harmeet Desi posted wins in the first round (round of 16). In the quarterfinals to be held on Thursday, the Sharath-Manav pair will take on the Hungary's Nandor Ecseki and Adam Szudi while the Sathiyan-Harmeet duo will face Emmanuel Lebesson and Alexandra Cassin (France).The results:Men's singles (round of 32): Vitor Ishiy (Bra) bt Sharath Kamal 5-11, 11-5, 9-11, 11-8, 12-10.Women's singles (round of 32): Nina Mittelham (Ger) bt Manika Batra 11-6, 10-12, 11-8, 11-3.Men's doubles (round of 16): G. Sathiyan & Harmeet Desai bt Kilian Ort & Tobias Hippler (Ger) 15-13, 6-11, 11-9, 5-11, 12-10; Sharath Kamal & Manav Thakkar bt Alexander Chen & David Serdaroglu (Aut) 12-10, 5-11, 11-5, 11-5. Read more stories on Table Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :