World Table Tennis Contender: Sharath, Manika lose in first round

India's Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra bowed out in the men's and women's singles first round matches at the World Table Tennis Contender held in Tunis on Wednesday.



While Sharath lost to to Vitor Ishiy of Brazil by three games to two, Manika was outplayed by Germany's Nina Mittelham 3-1.

Later in the day, India's top mixed doubles pair of G. Sathiyan and Manika Batra will meet Horacio Cifuentes and Camila Arguelles of Argentina in the first round (round of 16).

National Ranking TT Championship: Sharath Kamal, Prapti Sen emerge victorious

India had a good day in men's doubles as the two pairs of Sharath Kamal and Manav Thakkar and Sathiyan and Harmeet Desi posted wins in the first round (round of 16).

In the quarterfinals to be held on Thursday, the Sharath-Manav pair will take on the Hungary's Nandor Ecseki and Adam Szudi while the Sathiyan-Harmeet duo will face Emmanuel Lebesson and Alexandra Cassin (France).