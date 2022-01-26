Tennis Videos Australia activists react to 'Where is Peng Shuai' shirts being allowed after backlash Human rights activists welcomed Tennis Australia’s decision of allowing fans to wear t-shirts with the question 'Where is Peng Shuai' emblazoned on them at the Australian Open. AFP 26 January, 2022 14:00 IST AFP 26 January, 2022 14:00 IST Human rights activist Drew Pavlou, who is behind the 'Where is Peng Shuai?' campaign, welcomed Tennis Australia’s "capitulation" after its chief Craig Tiley said fans could wear t-shirts with the question emblazoned on them at the Australian Open. The about-turn followed video emerging on Sunday of security staff ordering spectators to remove shirts and a banner in support of the Chinese player at Melbourne Park. “Hopefully people in China, in mainland China, will see thousands of people wearing those Peng Shuai t-shirts at the Australian Open grand final and they will know that she is still not safe,” Pavlou said. Australia activists react to 'Where is Peng Shuai' shirts being allowed after backlash Novak Djokovic has been deported from Australia, 21st Grand Slam title has to wait Novak Djokovic Australian Open controversy: Who said what Djokovic's father leads protest against tennis star's treatment in Australia Read more stories on Tennis Videos. More Videos The Djokovic deportation saga: Visa cancelled, Aus Open participation in doubt From Nadal and Raducanu to Barty, a glimpse of stars training for Australian Open 2022 2021 Year in Sports - August: India's record haul at Olympics, Paralympics; Messi leaves Barca; Ronaldo returns to United 2021 Year in Sports - July: Italy wins Euro 2020, Hamilton's Mercedes extension, Mirabai's Olympic medal 2021 Year in Sports - June: From support for Christian Eriksen and Nadal's injury issues to New Zealand's WTC win and Sunil Chhetri overtaking Lionel Messi 2021: Year in Sports - May: COVID-19 hits IPL; Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open citing mental health 2021 Year in Sports - April: Lanning pips Ponting, European Super League drama unfolds, Mourinho leaves London 2021: Year in Sports - March: From Federer's injury comeback and Mithali's milestone to Schumacher's debut