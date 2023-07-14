Wimbledon 2023: Alcaraz vs Medvedev, semifinal preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz takes on third seed Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals of The Championships Wimbledon 2023 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC) in London on Friday.

The match is scheduled to be played on Centre Court on the 12th day of this year’s edition, right after the first semifinal between Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner.

When and where to watch? The semifinal clash between Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev will be telecast live on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports Select and live streaming will be available on Disney+Hotstar. The match could start at 8:30PM IST.

World No. 1 Alcaraz enters the last-four stage after a convincing 7-6(3), 6-4, 6-4 win over fellow 20-year-old and sixth-seeded Dane Holger Rune. He was pushed hard in his third and fourth round matches by Nicolas Jarry and Matteo Berrettini, respectively.

Alcaraz has rapidly improved on grass this season, claiming his maiden title at the tune-up event at Queen’s.

However, Medvedev comes into the semifinal clash after his toughest battle - a five-set win over unseeded American Christopher Eubanks who has been one of the biggest stories of the tournament.

Winner of the match between Alcaraz and Medvedev will reach their maiden Wimbledon final.

Head-to-head record

Played: 2 | Alcaraz: 1 | Medvedev: 1

The head-to-head record between Alcaraz and Rune stands at 1-1. The first time they faced each other was, in fact, at Wimbledon in 2021 when the Russian won the second-round fixture 6-4, 6-1, 6-2. Their second and most recent meeting was this year’s Indian Wells Masters final which the Spaniard won 6-3, 6-2.