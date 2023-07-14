MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

The latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Wimbledon 2023: Alcaraz vs Medvedev, semifinal preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info

Wimbledon 2023: Winner of the match between Alcaraz and Medvedev will reach their maiden final at The Championships.

Published : Jul 14, 2023 03:57 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Carlos Alcaraz (left) takes on Daniil Medvedev (right) in the semifinals of Wimbledon on Friday.
Carlos Alcaraz (left) takes on Daniil Medvedev (right) in the semifinals of Wimbledon on Friday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Carlos Alcaraz (left) takes on Daniil Medvedev (right) in the semifinals of Wimbledon on Friday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz takes on third seed Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals of The Championships Wimbledon 2023 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC) in London on Friday.

The match is scheduled to be played on Centre Court on the 12th day of this year’s edition, right after the first semifinal between Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner.

When and where to watch?
The semifinal clash between Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev will be telecast live on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports Select and live streaming will be available on Disney+Hotstar. The match could start at 8:30PM IST.

World No. 1 Alcaraz enters the last-four stage after a convincing 7-6(3), 6-4, 6-4 win over fellow 20-year-old and sixth-seeded Dane Holger Rune. He was pushed hard in his third and fourth round matches by Nicolas Jarry and Matteo Berrettini, respectively.

Alcaraz has rapidly improved on grass this season, claiming his maiden title at the tune-up event at Queen’s.

However, Medvedev comes into the semifinal clash after his toughest battle - a five-set win over unseeded American Christopher Eubanks who has been one of the biggest stories of the tournament.

Winner of the match between Alcaraz and Medvedev will reach their maiden Wimbledon final.

Head-to-head record

Played: 2 | Alcaraz: 1 | Medvedev: 1

The head-to-head record between Alcaraz and Rune stands at 1-1. The first time they faced each other was, in fact, at Wimbledon in 2021 when the Russian won the second-round fixture 6-4, 6-1, 6-2. Their second and most recent meeting was this year’s Indian Wells Masters final which the Spaniard won 6-3, 6-2.

Related stories

Related Topics

Wimbledon 2023 /

Wimbledon /

Grand Slam /

ATP /

Carlos Alcaraz /

Daniil Medvedev

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Wimbledon 2023: Alcaraz vs Medvedev, semifinal preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. Wimbledon 2023: Djokovic vs Sinner, semifinal preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs WI 1st Test, Day 2 Highlights: Jaiswal, Kohli take India past 300; India lead by 162 at Stumps on day 2
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs WI: Yashasvi smashes debut ton, Rohit scores hundred as India takes control on day 2
    PTI
  5. Wimbledon 2023, Day 11 Results: Jabeur, Vondrousova set up women’s final; Pavic-Kichenok win mixed doubles title
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
The latest issue of Sportstar

India’s 1983 World Cup win ushered in a new era

Ayon Sengupta
Putting a few years of controversies behind her, Manika Batra is getting herself back into the groove in an Asian Games year.

Manika Batra gets ready for the Asian Games

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Wimbledon 2023: Alcaraz vs Medvedev, semifinal preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. Wimbledon 2023: Djokovic vs Sinner, semifinal preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. Wimbledon 2023, Day 11 Results: Jabeur, Vondrousova set up women’s final; Pavic-Kichenok win mixed doubles title
    Team Sportstar
  4. Wimbledon 2023, Day 12 Order of Play: Djokovic vs Sinner, Alcaraz vs Medvedev in semifinal match-ups
    Team Sportstar
  5. Game, set, cat: Vondrousova feline good at Wimbledon
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Wimbledon 2023: Alcaraz vs Medvedev, semifinal preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. Wimbledon 2023: Djokovic vs Sinner, semifinal preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs WI 1st Test, Day 2 Highlights: Jaiswal, Kohli take India past 300; India lead by 162 at Stumps on day 2
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs WI: Yashasvi smashes debut ton, Rohit scores hundred as India takes control on day 2
    PTI
  5. Wimbledon 2023, Day 11 Results: Jabeur, Vondrousova set up women’s final; Pavic-Kichenok win mixed doubles title
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment