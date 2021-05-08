Tennis Tennis Zverev beats Thiem to return to Madrid Open final The No.6-ranked Alexander Zverev defeated Dominic Thiem in straight sets to reach the final again on Saturday after winning the title in 2018. AP 08 May, 2021 22:19 IST Alexander Zverev followed his triumph over Rafael Nadal with a win over Dominic Thiem to reach another Madrid Open final on Saturday. - GETTY IMAGES AP 08 May, 2021 22:19 IST Alexander Zverev followed his triumph over Rafael Nadal with a win over Dominic Thiem to reach another Madrid Open final on Saturday.The No. 6-ranked Zverev defeated No. 4 Thiem 6-3, 6-4 to reach the final again after beating Thiem for the 2018 title.Zverev broke Thiem’s serve once in the first set and twice in the second on the Magic Box center court.READ: Murray to train with Djokovic in Rome before return from injury The German has yet to drop a set, including against Nadal in the Friday quarterfinals. Zverev will face either No. 10 Berrettini or Casper Ruud in the final.Zverev will be trying for his second title of the year after Acapulco in March.Thiem was playing in his first tournament since March after consecutive losses in Dubai and Doha. He has mostly struggled since winning the U.S. Open for his first grand slam title.In the women’s final later Saturday, top-ranked Ash Barty faced No. 7 Aryna Sabalenka.ALSO READ: Nadal: Madrid loss a step backward ahead of French Open It was a rematch of the Stuttgart final two weeks ago when Barty won her third title of the year. Sabalenka will be playing in her third final and is seeking her second title after winning the season-opener in Abu Dhabi.In the women’s doubles final, Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova, both from the Czech Republic, defeated Gabriela Dabrowski of Canada and Demi Schuurs of France 6-4, 6-3. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.