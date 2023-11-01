MagazineBuy Print

German court orders Zverev to pay fine in physical abuse case - lawyers

The former world number two “rejects the accusation made against him” by his former girlfriend Brenda Patea that she was a victim of bodily harm during an argument in 2020, his lawyers said. The pair had a daughter in 2021, though by that time they were no longer together.

Published : Nov 01, 2023 14:38 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Germany’s Alexander Zverev.
FILE PHOTO: Germany’s Alexander Zverev. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Germany’s Alexander Zverev. | Photo Credit: AFP

Alexander Zverev has been ordered by a Berlin court to pay an undisclosed fine for physically abusing the mother of his child, the German tennis player’s lawyers said, adding that he would contest the court order.

The former world number two “rejects the accusation made against him” by his former girlfriend Brenda Patea that she was a victim of bodily harm during an argument in 2020, his lawyers said. The pair had a daughter in 2021, though by that time they were no longer together.

The Guardian reported that the Tiergarten District Court in Berlin fined Zverev 450,000 euros ($476,000).

In January, the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) closed an investigation that was launched after another ex-girlfriend, tennis player Olga Sharypova, accused Zverev of domestic abuse. The ATP cited insufficient evidence as its reason for dropping the case.

Zverev, 26, is currently playing at the Paris Masters, where he beat Marton Fucsovics 4-6 7-5 6-4 on Tuesday. He is set to face Ugo Humbert in the second round on Wednesday. 

