MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Click here to read the latest issue of Sportstar.

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Wimbledon 2023: Andreeva, 16, reaches third round after Krejcikova retires

Andreeva was leading Czech 10th seed Barbora Krejcikova 6-3, 4-0 when the former French Open champion retired with an injury.

Published : Jul 06, 2023 19:49 IST , LONDON - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Russia’s Mirra Andreeva returns the ball to Czech Republic’s Barbora Krejcikova during their second-round match of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Tennis Club in London, on Thursday.
Russia’s Mirra Andreeva returns the ball to Czech Republic’s Barbora Krejcikova during their second-round match of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Tennis Club in London, on Thursday. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Russia’s Mirra Andreeva returns the ball to Czech Republic’s Barbora Krejcikova during their second-round match of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Tennis Club in London, on Thursday. | Photo Credit: AFP

Russian 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva reached the third round of a Grand Slam for a second successive time at Wimbledon on Thursday.

Andreeva was leading Czech 10th seed Barbora Krejcikova 6-3, 4-0 when the former French Open champion retired with an injury.

Just as she had done at the French Open, the teenager came through qualifying for Wimbledon and next faces either compatriot Anastasia Potapova or Kaja Juvan of Slovenia.

Making her main draw debut, Andreeva, ranked at 102 in the world, saw off China’s Wang Xiyu in the first round in a match that finished late Wednesday.

In Paris last month, it took world number seven Coco Gauff to stop her in three sets in the last 32.

Related stories

Related Topics

Wimbledon /

Wimbledon 2023 /

Mirra Andreeva /

Barbora Krejcikova

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports news wrap, July 6
    Team Sportstar
  2. ODI World Cup 2023 Qualifiers: Netherlands becomes 10th team to qualify, joins Sri Lanka on flight to India
    Team Sportstar
  3. ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers Super Sixes points table: Netherlands beats Scotland to qualify for ODI WC 2023 with Sri Lanka
    Team Sportstar
  4. Wimbledon 2023: Andreeva, 16, reaches third round after Krejcikova retires
    AFP
  5. Wimbledon 2023: Berrettini downs Sonego in lengthy Italian job
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Click here to read the latest issue of Sportstar.

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Wimbledon 2023: Andreeva, 16, reaches third round after Krejcikova retires
    AFP
  2. Wimbledon 2023: Berrettini downs Sonego in lengthy Italian job
    Reuters
  3. Wimbledon 2023: Organizers try to catch up following three days of rain
    AP
  4. Wimbledon 2023: Wawrinka rolls back years to set up Djokovic clash
    Reuters
  5. On this day, Wimbledon: “There is a new man at the helm of men’s tennis”- Rafael Nadal beat Roger Federer in epic 2008 final
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports news wrap, July 6
    Team Sportstar
  2. ODI World Cup 2023 Qualifiers: Netherlands becomes 10th team to qualify, joins Sri Lanka on flight to India
    Team Sportstar
  3. ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers Super Sixes points table: Netherlands beats Scotland to qualify for ODI WC 2023 with Sri Lanka
    Team Sportstar
  4. Wimbledon 2023: Andreeva, 16, reaches third round after Krejcikova retires
    AFP
  5. Wimbledon 2023: Berrettini downs Sonego in lengthy Italian job
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment