MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Murray returns to China, wins 1st-round match at Zhuhai; Bublik loses in Chengdu

The 36-year-old Murray next plays 63rd-ranked Aslan Karatsev, who defeated Matteo Arnaldi 6-7 (5), 7-6 (5), 6-2.

Published : Sep 21, 2023 21:09 IST , ZHUHAI - 2 MINS READ

AP
Andy Murray in action against Mo Yecong of China during their men’s singles first round match at the Zhuhai Championships tennis tournamen.
Andy Murray in action against Mo Yecong of China during their men’s singles first round match at the Zhuhai Championships tennis tournamen. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Andy Murray in action against Mo Yecong of China during their men’s singles first round match at the Zhuhai Championships tennis tournamen. | Photo Credit: AFP

Returning to China for the first time in four years, Andy Murray won his first-round match at the Zhuhai Championships on Thursday, beating local wild card Mo Ye Cong 7-5, 6-3.

Murray, bidding for his fifth tour title in China and the first there since the Beijing Open in 2016, edged a tight first-set by breaking in the 12th game. The seventh-seeded Brit then overpowered his 23-year-old opponent in the second set to take the match in 1 hour and 42 minutes.

The 36-year-old Murray next plays 63rd-ranked Aslan Karatsev, who defeated Matteo Arnaldi 6-7 (5), 7-6 (5), 6-2.

Fifth-seeded Tomas Martin Etcheverry beat Australian Luke Saville 6-4, 6-4.

Other winners included Kimmer Coppejans, Cristian Garin and qualifiers Marc Polmans and Alex Bolt.

Top-seeded Karen Khachanov faces Australia’s Bolt in the second round, while second-seeded Cameron Norrie plays Polmans on Friday.

At the Chengdu Open, American Marcos Giron defeated fifth-seeded Alexander Bublik 7-6 (6), 6-3, and Australian Jordan Thompson beat sixth-seeded compatriot Max Purcell 6-2, 7-6 (8).

Also read | Raducanu targets comeback next season after injury-hit 2023

Giron, ranked No. 64, will next play Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech, who beat Tu Li 7-6 (5), 7-6 (6), while Thompson faces Dusan Lajovic. The Serbian needed three sets to overcome Belgian wild card Zizou Bergs 6-4, 1-6, 6-3.

Juan Pablo Varillas eased past Chinese wild card Cui Jie 6-1, 6-3 and seventh-seeded Miomir Kecmanovic beat qualifier Benjamin Lock 6-2, 6-3.

Top-seeded players Alexander Zverev, Lorenzo Musetti, Grigor Dimitrov and Daniel Evans play their second-round matches on Friday after receiving a bye in the first round.

At the Guangzhou Open, unseeded Yulia Putintseva from Kazakhstan beat third-seeded Tatjana Maria 6-4, 6-7 (6), 6-0 in a near 3-hour match to reach her first semifinal of a WTA 250 event since Istanbul in April 2022.

Next up for Putintseva is top-seeded Magda Linette after the Pole advanced with a 7-5, 7-6 (6) win over fifth-seeded Rebeka Masarova of Spain.

Greet Minnen defeated fourth-seeded Lucia Bronzetti of Italy 6-7 (8), 6-4, 6-1. The seventh-seeded Belgian will play either Wang Xiyu or Viktoria Hruncakova, who play later Thursday, in the semifinals.

Related stories

Related Topics

ATP /

Andy Murray

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Murray returns to China, wins 1st-round match at Zhuhai; Bublik loses in Chengdu
    AP
  2. BAN vs NZ: Rain washes out first Bangladesh vs New Zealand ODI
    AFP
  3. Banned New Zealand Olympic runner arrested in Kenya over sexual assault and weapon allegations
    AP
  4. Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC LIVE score, KBFC 0-0 BFC, ISL 2023-24: Match goalless as second-half kicks-off
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports news wrap, September 21
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Murray returns to China, wins 1st-round match at Zhuhai; Bublik loses in Chengdu
    AP
  2. Nagal gets support from DLTA, PepsiCo India after speaking about financial crunch
    PTI
  3. Gauff realising her dreams via Beyonce, Bieber and Katara
    Sahil Mathur
  4. Rohan Bopanna says inspiring next generation to push all limits will be his legacy 
    Uthra Ganesan
  5. Jabeur crashes out of WTA Guadalajara Open
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Murray returns to China, wins 1st-round match at Zhuhai; Bublik loses in Chengdu
    AP
  2. BAN vs NZ: Rain washes out first Bangladesh vs New Zealand ODI
    AFP
  3. Banned New Zealand Olympic runner arrested in Kenya over sexual assault and weapon allegations
    AP
  4. Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC LIVE score, KBFC 0-0 BFC, ISL 2023-24: Match goalless as second-half kicks-off
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports news wrap, September 21
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment