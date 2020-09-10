Tennis Tennis ATP announces four new events in 2020 The updated schedule introduces two new back-to-back ATP 250 events in Cologne (Germany), Sardinia (Italy) and Nur-Sultan (Kazakhstan). Team Sportstar London 10 September, 2020 17:33 IST Kevin Anderson of South Africa in action at the ATP 250 Tata Open in India. - FILE PHOTO/R. RAGU Team Sportstar London 10 September, 2020 17:33 IST The ATP has announced the addition of four new 250 events to the 2020 provisional schedule, as tennis continues its return following suspension of the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.There will be two new back-to-back ATP 250 events in Cologne (Germany, Indoor Hard) and new ATP 250 events in Sardinia (Italy, Clay), and Nur-Sultan (Kazakhstan, Indoor Hard) issued as single-year licenses for 2020.READ| US Open: Friendship takes a backseat as Medvedev faces Rublev The granting of licenses follows applications by tournament promoters and host localities subject to strict health and safety, international travel and the other requirements.“Adding new events to the Tour calendar is a positive step given the many challenges our sport has faced this year, and I would like to thank all the event organisers on the calendar,” said Andrea Gaudenzi, ATP Chairman. “Our goal was to create additional opportunities for players and entertainment for our fans, and to do so in a safe and practical way. We are delighted to have tennis back on court again and these new events will help us finish the year strongly, as we build towards the season-ending Nitto ATP Finals.” Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos