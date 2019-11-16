ATP Finals: When and where to watch Federer vs Tsitsipas semifinal live

Alexander Zverev defeated Daniil Medvedev in straight sets to progress at the ATP Finals and end Rafael Nadal's hopes of glory in London. The reigning champion prevailed 6-4, 7-6 (7-4) to set up a semifinal showdown with Dominic Thiem.

Stefanos Tsitsipas made light work of the defending earlier to book his place in the last four with a 6-3, 6-2 victory. Zverev could not match the speed, power and precision shown by Tsitsipas, who has made the semifinals on his first appearance in the season-ending tournament.

When are the semifinals and finals of the ATP Finals?

The semifinals happen back-to-back, with Stefanos Tsitsipas facing Roger Federer in the first semi on November 16. The other semi sees Dominic Thiem lock horns with Alexander Zverev on November 17. The final will take place on November 17.

Where are the semifinals and finals being played?

The O2 Arena in London.

What time do the semifinals and finals take place?

The first semifinal is at 7:30 p.m. on November 16 while the second one is at 1:30 a.m. on November 17. The final begins at 11:30 p.m. on November 17.

Which TV channel will broadcast the semifinals and final of the ATP Finals?

The semis and final of the ATP Finals can be streamed live on SonyLiv. It will also be telecast live on Sony ESPN.