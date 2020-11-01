ATP Finals continue plans for closed-door event in London

The ATP Finals, the flagship event on the men's tennis Tour, will continue preparations to be held without spectators in London this month, organisers said, following the announcement of a month-long lockdown in England starting next week.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the lockdown would kick in on Thursday and last until December 2 to contain the spread of the coronavirus after positive cases passed one million in the United Kingdom.

The 50th anniversary edition of the finals, which features the top eight men's singles players and doubles teams, will be held at The O2 in London for the last time from November 15-22 before it moves to Turin in Italy for the next five years.

Dominic Thiem joins Novak Djokovic in skipping Paris Masters

“We will continue to work with all relevant authorities, both at a national and local level, to ensure that all necessary measures are put in place to ensure the safety of all those involved in the tournament,” the ATP said in a statement.

World number one Novak Djokovic and 20-times Grand Slam winner Rafael Nadal will be among a host of top players who will assemble in London for the season-ending men's event in the 2020 calendar.

Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas will look to defend his title with U.S. Open winner Dominic Thiem, and New York finalists Alexander Zverev and Daniil Medvedev the other players to have booked their spot for the tournament.