Australian Open 2022: Tsitsipas reaches third round

No. 4 seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas has advanced to the third round of the Australian Open with a 7-6 (1), 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-4 win over Sebastian Baez in a match featuring two former junior world No. 1 players.

French Open runner-up Tsitsipas was a semifinalist at the Australian Open last year and has now reached the third round at Melbourne Park for the fourth straight year.

Tsitsipas said the 21-year-old, No. 88-ranked Baez has “one of the biggest forehands" he's faced and he was glad he "overcame that obstacle".

He will next play either No. 26 Grigor Dimitrov or Benoit Paire.