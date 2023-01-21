Tennis

Australian Open 2023, January 22 schedule: Swiatek vs Rybakina in fourth round, Tsitsipas faces Sinner

Australian Open 2023, January 22 schedule: Poland’s Iga Swiatek, World No. 1 and top seed, takes on Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina, reigning Wimbledon and 22nd seed, in the fourth round on Sunday.

Team Sportstar
21 January, 2023 17:02 IST
21 January, 2023 17:02 IST
Poland’s Iga Swiatek, World No. 1 and top seed, takes on Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina, reigning Wimbledon and 22nd seed, in the fourth round of the 2023 Australian Open on Sunday.

Poland’s Iga Swiatek, World No. 1 and top seed, takes on Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina, reigning Wimbledon and 22nd seed, in the fourth round of the 2023 Australian Open on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Australian Open 2023, January 22 schedule: Poland’s Iga Swiatek, World No. 1 and top seed, takes on Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina, reigning Wimbledon and 22nd seed, in the fourth round on Sunday.

Poland’s Iga Swiatek, World No. 1 and top seed, takes on Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina, reigning Wimbledon and 22nd seed, in the fourth round of the 2023 Australian Open at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on Sunday.

In men’s singles, third-seeded Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas faces 15th-seeded Italian Jannik Sinner in the fourth round in a repeat of last year’s quarterfinal.

Here’s the list of all fourth-round fixtures for day seven of the 2023 Australian Open:

Rod Laver Arena

Women’s Singles - [1] Iga Swiatek (POL) vs [22] Elena Rybakina (KAZ) - Not before 7AM IST

Men’s Singles - [10] Hubert Hurkacz (POL) vs Sebastian Korda (USA)

Men’s Singles - [3] Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) vs [15] Jannik Sinner (ITA) - 1:30PM IST

Women’s Singles - [24] Victoria Azarenka (BLR) vs Zhu Lin (CHN)

Where to watch 2023 Australian Open in India?
In India, viewers will be able to watch the live telecast of the Australian Open on the Sony Sports Network and stream the matches live on the SonyLiv app and JioTV.

Margaret Court Arena

Women’s Singles - [7] Coco Gauff (USA) vs Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) - Not before 7:30AM IST

Men’s Singles - [6] Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) vs Jiri Lehecka (CZE) - Not before 10AM IST

John Cain Arena

Men’s Singles - [18] Karen Khachanov (RUS) vs [31] Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN) - Not before 9AM IST

Women’s Singles - [3] Jessica Pegula (USA) vs [20] Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) - Not before 11:30AM IST

Read more stories on Tennis.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Serena Williams’ last game? Reactions to Serena’s retirement hints

Switching from clay to hard court in the middle of a tournament? | ITF J4 Chennai 2022

Tamil Nadu State Tennis C’Ships: A 3.5-hour women’s summit clash headlines final day

Slide shows

Roger Federer press conference - “You always want to play forever...”

Roger Federer to retire: Heartbreak for tennis great in 11 Grand Slam finals - story in pictures

Roger Federer to retire: Swiss maestro’s 20 Grand Slam dunks in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us