Australian Open 2023, January 22 schedule: Swiatek vs Rybakina in fourth round, Tsitsipas faces Sinner

Poland’s Iga Swiatek, World No. 1 and top seed, takes on Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina, reigning Wimbledon and 22nd seed, in the fourth round of the 2023 Australian Open at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on Sunday.

In men’s singles, third-seeded Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas faces 15th-seeded Italian Jannik Sinner in the fourth round in a repeat of last year’s quarterfinal.

Here’s the list of all fourth-round fixtures for day seven of the 2023 Australian Open:

Rod Laver Arena

Women’s Singles - [1] Iga Swiatek (POL) vs [22] Elena Rybakina (KAZ) - Not before 7AM IST

Men’s Singles - [10] Hubert Hurkacz (POL) vs Sebastian Korda (USA)

Men’s Singles - [3] Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) vs [15] Jannik Sinner (ITA) - 1:30PM IST

Women’s Singles - [24] Victoria Azarenka (BLR) vs Zhu Lin (CHN)

Where to watch 2023 Australian Open in India? In India, viewers will be able to watch the live telecast of the Australian Open on the Sony Sports Network and stream the matches live on the SonyLiv app and JioTV.

Margaret Court Arena

Women’s Singles - [7] Coco Gauff (USA) vs Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) - Not before 7:30AM IST

Men’s Singles - [6] Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) vs Jiri Lehecka (CZE) - Not before 10AM IST

John Cain Arena

Men’s Singles - [18] Karen Khachanov (RUS) vs [31] Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN) - Not before 9AM IST

Women’s Singles - [3] Jessica Pegula (USA) vs [20] Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) - Not before 11:30AM IST