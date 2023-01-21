Australian Open 2023, January 22 schedule: Swiatek vs Rybakina in fourth round, Tsitsipas faces Sinner

Poland’s Iga Swiatek, World No. 1 and top seed, takes on Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina, reigning Wimbledon and 22nd seed, in the fourth round of the 2023 Australian Open at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on Sunday.
In men’s singles, third-seeded Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas faces 15th-seeded Italian Jannik Sinner in the fourth round in a repeat of last year’s quarterfinal.
Here’s the list of all fourth-round fixtures for day seven of the 2023 Australian Open:
Rod Laver Arena
Women’s Singles - [1] Iga Swiatek (POL) vs [22] Elena Rybakina (KAZ) - Not before 7AM IST
Men’s Singles - [10] Hubert Hurkacz (POL) vs Sebastian Korda (USA)
Men’s Singles - [3] Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) vs [15] Jannik Sinner (ITA) - 1:30PM IST
Women’s Singles - [24] Victoria Azarenka (BLR) vs Zhu Lin (CHN)
Margaret Court Arena
Women’s Singles - [7] Coco Gauff (USA) vs Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) - Not before 7:30AM IST
Men’s Singles - [6] Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) vs Jiri Lehecka (CZE) - Not before 10AM IST
John Cain Arena
Men’s Singles - [18] Karen Khachanov (RUS) vs [31] Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN) - Not before 9AM IST
Women’s Singles - [3] Jessica Pegula (USA) vs [20] Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) - Not before 11:30AM IST