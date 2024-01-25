MagazineBuy Print

Australian Open 2024: Bopanna-Ebden pair enters final of men’s doubles

The second seeded Indo-Australian duo of Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden defeated unseeded Chinese-Czech pair of Zhang Zhizhen and Tomas Machac 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (10-7) to enter the final.

Published : Jan 25, 2024 09:50 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Matthew Ebden (l) of Australia looks on as partner Rohan Bopanna (r) of India.
FILE PHOTO: Matthew Ebden (l) of Australia looks on as partner Rohan Bopanna (r) of India. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Matthew Ebden (l) of Australia looks on as partner Rohan Bopanna (r) of India. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The semifinal of the Australian Open 2024 men’s doubles saw the second seeded Indo-Australian duo of Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden defeated unseeded Chinese-Czech pair of Zhang Zhizhen and Tomas Machac 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (10-7) to enter the final.

In a match that kept the crowd on the edge of their seats, both teams displayed stellar serving, precise volleys, and unwavering determination, resulting in a nail-biting encounter.

Voting lines now open for Sportstar ACES Awards 2024

The opening set was a masterclass in service dominance by the experience of Bopanna and Ebden. Their attack proved crucial as they clinched the set by breaking twice with ease.

Undeterred, Zhizhen and Machac came out firing in the second set and clinched it without any kind of issue. They broke the Ind--Australian duo twice to take the match to the decider.

In the third and final set, the Dutch-Croatian pair finally succumbed to relentless pressure from their opponents after taking it to the tiebreak. Bopanna and Ebden were at the top of their games as they broke their opponents twice before they hit back on the 9th game. Eventually, the veteran duo held their nerves and sealed the set and the match in an epic tiebreak.

